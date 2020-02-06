Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Did Not Sign a Prenup, So How Much Did He Get in the Divorce?

Pop-singer Jessica Simpson really is living up to the name of her 2020 tell-all memoir, Open Book. During her recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show she revealed, that though she does not regret her marriage, she does wish she would have signed a prenup with then-husband and 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey .

The two wed in October 2002 and quickly opened their private lives to millions of viewers on MTV's hit reality show, Newlyweds, where we all got to see what an interesting pair the two were. They divorced three years later.

So why was there no prenup and how much did boy-bander Nick get in the divorce?