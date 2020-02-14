Giannina on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Proves That Reality Dating Shows Can Work

Giannina lives in Atlanta and owns a small business, which should explain where some of her confidence comes from. She has to have a certain amount of it if she is going to succeed as an independent woman who would put 2001's Destiny's Child to shame. For the past couple of years, Giannina has been living her best life achieving her goals and traveling the world. It might be time for her to settle down to some extent, but that's only because she is ready, which is where Love Is Blind came in.