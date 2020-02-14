We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Giannina on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Proves That Reality Dating Shows Can Work

Sometimes when it comes to love, when you know, you know. So when Giannina Gibelli and her new beau, Damian Powers, met on Netflix's Love Is Blind and sparks flew, it seemed like it was meant to be. The chemistry was almost immediate and, despite hardly knowing each other, they were ready to propose to each other when the time came.

That's right — Giannina proposed to Damian right after he proposed to her and it was the stuff of reality TV gold. Giannina's self-confidence and ability to speak her mind and go after what she wants has made her something of a hero to fans of the new Netflix reality series, so naturally, viewers want to know who Giannina is. And, of course, if she and Damian are still together after the show's filming wrapped.