Love Is Blind Chelsea Griffin From 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Now Works in Casting for the Show 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 alum Chelsea Griffin has an exciting job update related to 'Love Is Blind.' By Kelly Corbett Mar. 13 2024, Updated 11:29 p.m. ET

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah from Love Is Blind Season 4 are still going strong. And Chelsea has a new job that's very Love Is Blind coded. Perhaps we'll now have someone to blame for all the future contestants who have made it onto the show while seemingly having girlfriends back at home (*cough cough* Trevor Sova). What is Chelsea Griffin's job? When she appeared in Season 4, she was working as a speech-language pathologist, but things have changed since then and she confirmed her new role during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion.

Season 4 alum Chelsea Griffin now works for 'Love Is Blind' — What does she do?

In August 2023, Chelsea exclusively told People that she had joined the show's casting team. This is the first time a former cast member has been involved in the show's casting. Since she joined the team in the summer of 2023, she wasn't involved in Season 6 casting, but it's possible she played a role in Season 7 casting.

"I just don't feel like I would've gotten the opportunity to be on Love is Blind if it wasn't for an awesome casting team and process," she told the outlet. "I've always had the kind of passion for helping people. And after I went on the show, I was like, ‘You know what? They were amazing and I really do think the show has really, really awesome potential for such great success, if it's casted well.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of want to be a part of that.’"

Chelsea further told the outlet that she just wanted to help the contestants stay positive throughout the process and be there for them if they had any questions. She also teased that she had an idea about writing "little love notes" to encourage the participants and boost their morale in the pods. "There are some periods and gaps and gray areas where you may not hear from somebody or you're like, 'Am I doing the right thing in this process?'" she says. "I think my hope is to reinforce kind of and tell people that, ‘Keep your head in the game and stay focused and stay positive. And focus on you and your life and the things you have going."