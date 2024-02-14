Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Where Is 'Love Is Blind' Season Seven Being Filmed? What We Know So Far The sixth season of 'Love is Blind' just premiered, but fans are already questioning where Season 7 is being filmed. By Sarah Kester Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality dating show, Love is Blind, may have just premiered its sixth season — on Valentine’s Day, no less — but fans already have questions about the next season. Questions like, “Will Nick and Vanessa Lachey come back to host? “Will there be changes to address criticisms?” and “What is the Love is Blind Season 7 location?”

Love Is Blind follows a social experiment of single men and women getting engaged behind closed doors before meeting in person. The show’s inaugural season, which premiered in 2020, took place in Atlanta. This was followed by Chicago (Season 2), Dallas (Season 3), Seattle (Season 4), Houston, Texas (Season 5), and now, Charlotte, N.C. (Season 6). So, what about Season 7? Keep reading to find out just how far Cupid’s arrow has to travel.

Source: Netflix

What is ‘Love is Blind’s’ Season 7 location?

Rumors have been swirling around for a while now that the show will be filmed in Washington, D.C. However, this has yet to be confirmed. Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind posted casting calls for Washington, D.C., Detroit, Tampa, Florida, Phoenix, Nashville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Denver on their social media, so it’s likely to be one of those states.

Unlike The Bachelor, which handpicks singles from all over the United States, Love is Blind purposely chooses singles who live in the same town.

I went out to dinner with my sisters in DC last night and they were filming Love is Blind DC👀 — Keosha (@KeoshaLashae) October 25, 2023 Source: X | @KeoshaLashae

This works best for their experiment, especially when couples move in together and bring work, friends, and family back into the mix. It also sets married couples up for the best chance for success as they don’t have to worry about long distance. But not all the contestants are from Charlotte in Season 6. Although they live there currently, contestants Amber Desiree and Johnny McIntyre did not grow up in Charlotte. They are from Boston and New Jersey, respectively.

Other filming locations of ‘Love Is Blind’ include Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Those who furiously binge the reality show know the drill: The couples who decide to get engaged without seeing each other jet-set off to a romantic honeymoon in a tropical locale.

In previous seasons, this has been the luxurious Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort in Mexico. It’s where fans saw many dramatic moments go down, such as Diamond (Season 1) throwing the ring her former fiancé, Carlton, gave her into the pool. Or when JP (Season 5) confessed that he hated it when his former fiancée, Taylor, wore makeup.