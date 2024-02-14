Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Where Was Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' Filmed? Here's What We Know Plus, the engaged couples venture off to a new tropical destination for their post pods trip not seen in previous seasons! By Kelly Corbett Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's hit reality show Love Is Blind is back for Season 6 in a new city, with new couples, and new drama. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show follows a group of 30 singles as they date in pods where they can only talk to each other through the wall and not see each other. If they build a genuine connection, they can decide to do the unthinkable and get engaged without ever seeing what the other person looks like.

After 10 days, the pods close and the newly engaged couples finally get to meet in real life as they jet off to paradise. Along the way, they'll have to find out if their physical attraction is just as strong as the emotional one they developed in the pods. But time is of the essence as their weddings will occur exactly a month after they got engaged. And as we've seen in past seasons, not all engaged couples end up saying "I do." So, where was Season 6 of Love Is Blind filmed? Here's everything we know.

Where was Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' filmed?

Season 6 of Love Is Blind was filmed in Charlotte, N.C., per Netflix. The series hasn't been filmed on the East Coast since Season 1, which was filmed in Atlanta, Ga. As a refresher, Season 5 was filmed in Houston, Texas; Season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Wash; Season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas; and Season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Ill.

Unlike past seasons, not all of the contestants seem to have grown up in the Charlotte area. For example, Amber Desiree (aka AD) originally hails from Boston, Mass. while Johnny McIntyre is originally from New Jersey.

Season 6 is also partially filmed in the Dominican Republic during the couples' engagement trip.

Of course, not all of Season 6 was filmed in Charlotte, N.C. When the newly engaged couples flew off to celebrate their honeymoons, they stayed at the gorgeous TRS Turquesa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The resort is all-inclusive and adults only, which is perfect for couples currently on their honeymoon — or in their honeymoon phase. The price per night for a room starts at around $350, not including all the resort and amenity fees. Not too shabby if you ask us!

