Nick and Vanessa Lachey Started Dating Just Months After Nick's Divorce From Jessica Simpson

When it comes to love, Nick and Vanessa Lachey know a thing or two about it. The couple, who has been married for over a decade, host not just one but two of Netflix’s reality dating shows (Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On). Per their hosting duties, they get to watch couples fall in love right in front of their eyes.

But how did Nick and Vanessa meet? How did their relationship begin? Keep scrolling for the tea.