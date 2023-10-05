Home > Television > Reality TV Netflix Reportedly Cut Renee and Carter's Engagement on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 — Here's Why Renee and Carter's relationship was cut from 'Love Is Blind' Season 5, but why? Here's everything we know about why Netflix chose not to include it. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 5 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @storytimewithrikkii

The Gist: Netflix cut one couple's engagement and relationship from Love Is Blind Season 5.

Carter and Renee reportedly made it all the way to their wedding day.

Sources claim their relationship wasn't shown because Renee allegedly had a boyfriend at the time and Carter allegedly brought a woman home to their shared apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Imagine going on Love Is Blind, going through the whole experiment, and even making it to the altar, only to have Netflix cut your love story out of the show. That's what reportedly happened to Season 5 couple Renee Poche and Carter Wall. While we were told that the only engaged couples were JP and Taylor, Lydia and Milton, and Izzy and Stacy, there was apparently a fourth couple who fell in love in the pods.

So, why were they cut from the show? Apparently, there was a lot of shady stuff going on between Carter and Renee.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: netflix

Why was Carter and Renee's story cut on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5?

Netflix did not cut Carter and Renee's story to be unfair or cheat viewers out of seeing all the couples. The streaming service cut their story because things were reportedly extremely messy and toxic between Renee and Carter. Additionally, Carter allegedly threatened production if they shared his story.

Article continues below advertisement

Reality TV show expert @storytimewithrikkii explained in a TikTok video what sources told her. She said that Renee allegedly had a boyfriend at the time of filming, whom she actually ended up marrying in March 2023 (his name is currently unknown). Meanwhile, Carter reportedly brought a girl home to their shared apartment during the experiment and was alleged to have become violent at one point. Other TikTok users have also claimed to have heard similar allegations against Carter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tiktok

@storytimewithrikkii also reached out to Renee, who claimed that she was dedicated to Carter from the start. "I did ask her to comment on when she actually met her current husband and she refused to. She also said that it makes her very sad anything to do with their story being cut after everything she went through," @storytimewithrikkii said. Another TikTok user who claimed they were Carter's friend confirmed that Carter and Renee did make it all the way to the altar as they were present at their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok

Renee seemingly nodded to her relationship with Carter on Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Renee seemingly confirmed that she and Carter were a couple on Love Is Blind Season 5 in an Instagram post. The Houston-based veterinarian posted a meme she made that showed her and Taylor with concerned faces. "Us wondering where our men were Jan. 6," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement