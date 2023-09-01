Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Josh Got Engaged in Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind' — What Happened With Monica? When did Josh and Monica get engaged on 'Love Is Blind' and what is the timeline with their relationship and Josh's romance with Jackie? By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 1 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

By now, Love Is Blind fans know that not every love story or engaged couple makes it to the final edited episodes of the series. But it's still a shock to learn in the After the Altar special that Josh got engaged before he met up with Jackie and pursued things with her while she was still engaged. In fact, it turns out, Josh got engaged to Jackie's best friend in and outside of the pods, Monica.

Article continues below advertisement

In the After the Altar special, we learn that not only did Josh and Monica get engaged during filming, but after things went south, Monica publicly spoke about her failed engagement. And, while Monica still wants to be friends with Jackie, for Jackie, Monica's candidness about her relationship with Josh and his subsequent one with Jackie is just too much.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Josh and Monica got engaged on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

Viewers don't see Josh get engaged in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. We do, however, see him develop feelings for Jackie while she's torn between Josh and Marshall. In the end, she picks Marshall, who proposes to her. But things go from bad to worse outside of the pods when Jackie has a hard time coming to terms with potentially marrying someone.

She eventually meets up with Josh, who brings her flowers and tells her he wants to be with her. This is, of course, after things go south with Monica. But, unbeknownst to viewers at the time of his meetup episode with Jackie, Josh didn't leave the pods single. However, all that is shown of Josh and Monica's romance in After the Altar is their somewhat awkward meeting right outside of the pods.

Article continues below advertisement

Not Josh proposing to Monica (someone from the pods who we barely saw) after claiming it was Jackie or his bags were packed! This season has the tea that keeps on giving and the editors have so much to explain #LoveIsBlind — Sola Akinlana is drafting (@SolaZaina) April 20, 2023

Shortly after, things didn't work out. In an April 2023 Instagram post on Monica's account, which is now set to private, she shared a photo of her engagement ring and a caption about wanting to be able to tell her story. And it checks out with what Jackie has an issue about on After the Altar. According to Monica, she just wanted to share her story from the show like everyone else. However, it didn't quite fit the narrative with the way Jackie and Josh's story turned out.

Article continues below advertisement

Monica and Jackie were best friends in the 'Love Is Blind' pods.

During the After the Altar special, Monica and Jackie say more than once how they were best friends in the pods. But, according to a reddit thread from April 2023, Monica and Jackie went into the experiment together and they knew each other well before Love Is Blind. If that's true, then their friendship breakup hits even harder. Jackie isn't sure their friendship can be repaired.

Source: Netflix