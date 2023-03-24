‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Are Already Itching for Information About Season 5

One of the most popular reality dating series is back on Netflix — and it’s already heating up. On March 24, the streaming platform released the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4, and viewers are already hungry for more. Luckily, seven more episodes are in store, with the following three dropping on March 31.

However, when the fourth installment is said and done, fans of the show may wonder about the status of a fifth season. So, is Love Is Blind renewed for Season 5? And if so, what are the details? We have the scoop!

Source: Netflix

Will there be a ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5?

You might think information about Love Is Blind Season 5 would be unlikely, with the fourth season of the reality series just dropping. Luckily, that is not the case! In March 2022, Netflix renewed the dating show for a fourth and fifth season at the same time. And now that the first five episodes of Season 4 are finally here, we have details about Season 5 and how soon you may be able to catch it.

Where will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 take place?

When Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for Seasons 4 and 5 in March 2022, the streaming platform revealed that the new installments would each take place in a new city with new singles. The first season of the reality dating series was set in Atlanta, while Season 2 occurred in Chicago. The third installment’s location was Dallas. In the fourth season, the new set of singles is looking for love in Seattle.

So, where will Season 5 take place? Unfortunately, that’s yet to be determined! But based on Netflix’s track record of choosing highly-populated city locations across the country, viewers could expect anything from Los Angeles to New York City.

When will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 premiere?

Source: Netflix

While Netflix hasn’t provided a specific date for the Love Is Blind Season 5 premiere, predicting the fifth installment’s potential debut month isn’t difficult. The streaming platform has released the past three seasons of the reality dating series within five to eight months of each other — from February 2022 to October 2022 to March 2023. Because of this, Season 5 could drop anywhere between August 2023 and November 2023. Here’s to hoping for late summer 2023.

Who is the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5?