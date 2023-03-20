Distractify
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Takes Seattle Singles and Drops Them in the Pods To Find Love

By now, most of us know how Love Is Blind works and what the singles get themselves into when they are cast on the show. What many may not realize, however, is how difficult the process is once they're in the thick of it. And the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast is no different as they give themselves over to the experiment and try to find love before meeting their respective future spouses face-to-face first.

Season 4 premieres on March 24. As far as reality TV shows go, Love Is Blind is in the middle range with its success rate. So far, more couples have split up since filming any one of the first three seasons than the couples that have stayed together. However, those Love Is Blind couples that stood the test of time are still going so strong that it's hard not to believe that the process works.

Kacia, Tiffany, Molly, Micah, and Wendi from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Kacia, Tiffany, Molly, Micah, and Wendi from 'Love Is Blind.'

So, who is in the Season 4 cast of Love Is Blind? 30 eligible men and women from the Seattle area were cast to see if they could find their future "person" on the Netflix series. And we're inclined to hope that some of them do.

Jack

Jack from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Jack is 30 years old and in software sales. He's here for a lifelong partner who would make "a great mom" too.

Juan

Juan from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Juan, 30, is a mortgage loan officer. He's after someone to have a legitimate future with and he's ready to find the total package.

Quincy

Quincy from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Quincy is a 36-year-old gym owner and fitness coach whose friends cite his penchant for being a "perfectionist" as the main reason he's still single.

Jimmy

Jimmy from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Jimmy, 29, is a technical product manager who finds "not being afraid to suck at something" an admirable quality in a partner.

Kwame

Kwame from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Kwame is 33 years old and on the search for a woman who "matches" his energy. He's also a sales development manager.

Brett

Brett from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Brett is a 36-year-old design director whose ideal partner is a "successful, independent, and fearless" woman.

Bill

Bill from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Bill, a 33-year-old real estate investor, is single because he "can't be tamed." However, we've seen how well that mentality works for Love Is Blind.

Irina

Irina from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Irina is 26 years old and to some, on the younger side for Love Is Blind, but the business owner is serious about finding a "best friend to do life with."

Ryland

Ryland from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Ryland is a 29-year-old commercial insurance and real estate investor and is a self-admitted "very picky" dater.

Micah

Micah from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Micah, 27, is a marketing manager who is tired of "overthinking and romanticizing" everything.

Molly

Molly from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Molly is a 32-year-old marriage and family therapist who wants a "successful frat guy."

Monica

Monica from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Monica, 31, is an elementary school teacher. She has been cheated on in the past and she's ready to find a man to make her feel "safe and accepted."

Zack

Zack from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Zack, 31, is a criminal defense attorney. And although the key to his heart is a "thoughtful gesture," he also has to break the admitted habit of having high standards.

Chris

Chris from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Chris is a 32-year-old technical recruiter who has been single for more than six years. He hopes Love Is Blind is his ultimate chance to change that.

Conner

Conner from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Conner, 28, is an operations manager who is "family-oriented" and ready to fall for someone.

Jackelina

Jackelina from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Jackelina is a 27-year-old certified dental assistant. She doesn't play games and she's serious about finding her perfect match.

Paul

Paul from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Paul is 29 years old, works as an environmental scientist, and is on the lookout for a "granola" type of lady who isn't as bad for him as the women of his past.

Kendra

Kendra from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Kendra is a 33-year-old social worker whose biggest pet peeve is a guy who "needs to be prompted" to say how he feels.

Bliss

Bliss from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Blis, 33, is a senior program manager who is tired of being willingly blind to the red flags from the men in her past. She's hoping to find good communication skills and "emotional support."

April

April from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

April is a 29-year-old sales and marketing coordinator. She admits that she can be "bratty and emotional," which has hindered her marriage prospects.

Ava

Ava from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Ava, 32, is a communications specialist who wants a guy who is "all in" since she knows she is prime "wifey material."

Marshall

Marshall from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Marshall is a 27-year-old marketing manager who wants a "deep mental and emotional connection." This may be the perfect place to find that.

Kacia

Kacia from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Kacia, 31, is a family support specialist who is ready to finally find a guy who isn't afraid of lifelong commitment.

Chelsea

Chelsea from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Chelsea is 31 years old and she's a pediatric speech language pathologist. One of her biggest pet peeves is a prolonged "talking stage." It looks like she came to the right place.

Tiffany

Tiffany from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Tiffany, 37, is a client lead recruiter. She's new to Seattle, but not so new to dating a ton of duds.

Amber

Amber from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Amber is a 34-year-old flight attendant who is hopeful to find a "travel buddy" in her new partner. That is, if Love Is Blind ends with an engagement for her.

Brandie

Brandie from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Brandie, at 39, is one of the older Love Is Blind contestants, but the real estate broker is ready to learn how not to fall for the wrong guys.

Josh D.

Josh D. from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Josh D., 31, is a project engineer who has a long-term relationship in his past but has had difficulty finding a new partner in the dating scene.

JP

JP from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

JP is a 30-year-old plant operations director. He is open to whomever his Love Is Blind partner may be, but his biggest red flags are immaturity and the inability to communicate.

Wendi

Wendi from 'Love Is Blind'
Source: Netflix

Wendi, 28, is an aerospace engineer without a lot of free time to make dating a priority. She's on the show to "potentially find love."

Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.

