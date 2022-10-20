Here's Where the Season 3 Couples From 'Love Is Blind' Are Now (SPOILERS)

Raven and SK’s romance is a slow burn in Season 3 of Love Is Blind, but they could be a solid match. Neither have revealed clues after the show about whether or not they’re still together. But we do know that Raven and Alexa went on a girls’ trip to Arizona recently, so at the very least, Raven leaves Love Is Blind with a new bestie.

SK also just graduated from Berkeley, so if he spent the majority of his time in California after filming, it's hard to believe his marriage to Raven survived that.