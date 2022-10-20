Here's Where the Season 3 Couples From 'Love Is Blind' Are Now (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind.
Five couples get engaged by the end of the first batch of Love Is Blind Season 3 episodes. And just in case you can’t wait until the end of the season to see what happens, we’ve done some digging to figure out where the Love Is Blind Season 3 couples are now.
So, where is the cast now, months after they all found love in the pods and took the ultimate test of seeing if things work in the real world? We’ve done our best to get a clear idea of what the cast is up to and whether or not the couples are still together. Read on for details about Season 3’s couples now.
Matt and Colleen
Since filming Love Is Blind, Colleen has been living her best life with friends. She has shared posts on social media from different excursions traveling, and she at least doesn’t seem to be broken hearted over whatever happens between her and Matt this season. Matt hasn’t been super active on social media, but neither he or Colleen have shared any hints that they’re still together.
Alexa and Brennon
Alexa and Brennon are easily fan favorites from Season 3. They’re the first couple to get engaged, but they too, haven’t spoiled where they are now as a couple. They do both have Instagram posts where they appear to be at restaurants with other people, though, which makes you wonder if one of them is the person taking the photo. For what it’s worth, in June 2022, Alexa shared an Instagram post with the caption “so this is love.”
Raven and SK
Raven and SK’s romance is a slow burn in Season 3 of Love Is Blind, but they could be a solid match. Neither have revealed clues after the show about whether or not they’re still together. But we do know that Raven and Alexa went on a girls’ trip to Arizona recently, so at the very least, Raven leaves Love Is Blind with a new bestie.
SK also just graduated from Berkeley, so if he spent the majority of his time in California after filming, it's hard to believe his marriage to Raven survived that.
Nancy and Bartise
In one recent Instagram video, it looks like Bartise has a wedding band on. However, there aren’t any clues to indicate that Nancy is married. Be that as it may, Nancy in particular appears to be thriving, renovating homes and working out. If this is what reality TV divorce looks like, then, uh, sign us up please.
Cole and Zanab
They have their issues after they leave the pods in Love Is Blind, but Cole and Zanab seem determined to make things work. Now, however, they may be single.
They’ve shared multiple social media posts in their respective homes, which don’t look alike, meaning they don't live together. They could just be really skilled at hiding the truth from followers, but it doesn’t look like Zanab and Cole are together now.
