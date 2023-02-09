'Love Is Blind's' Cole Barnett Is Rumored to Be Dating This Bachelor Nation Alum

The last time we heard from Cole Barnett was on the reunion special for Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3. As usual, social media users had dissenting opinions about the reunion since it was revealed that Cole’s ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, read the “cuties” situation wrong. Still, most fans concluded that while Zanab was wrong for her misinterpretation, Cole was not innocent of reckless behavior during the season. That said, many people agree that Cole and Zanab were simply better uncoupled.

Fast-forward to February 2023, and the highly anticipated After the Altar special is set to hit the platform. And of course, fans are wondering where Cole stands with his dating life. Interestingly, it appears that he may be linking up with a Bachelor Nation alum. Here’s everything that we know.

Cole Barnett is rumored to be spending time with ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 winner Susie Evans.

It appears that cross-reality show relationships are slowly becoming a thing. After all, Love Is Blind Season 1 alum Giannina Gibelli is currently dating The Bachelorette's Season 14 contestant Blake Hortsmann. Now it appears that Cole may be following in Giannina’s footsteps.

On the Dec. 14, 2022, episode of the Nothing's Ever That Serious podcast, the hosts talked with Cole briefly about Love Is Blind and got acquainted with him before switching to a dating segment.

Cole was tasked with going on three blind dates over the phone. Surprisingly, his first date was with The Bachelor Season 26 winner Susie Evans. The conversation went very well with the pair flirting with one another. Cole ended the call by telling Susie to “hurry up and get in my DMs.” Susie replied saying, “I’ll shoot you one over,” which listeners and the hosts took to mean as a potential romance brewing.

“Susie can travel! She made very funny TikToks not too long ago, could be an excellent match for you, Cole,” a fan commented under the YouTube video of the podcast. Whether the pair were simply flirting for the sake of their appearance on the podcast, or this is the start of a lasting connection, only time will tell. As of this writing, Cole and Susie are not following each other on Instagram, we'll have to wait and see if this flirty situation blossoms or stays in the podcast lane.

'Love Is Blind' Season 3's "After the Altar" special is set to hit the streaming platform in mid-February 2023.

After the mind-blowing Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion, fans are wondering what the "After the Altar" special will bring. However, it appears that the "After the Altar" special was filmed in August 2022, and the reunion was filmed in October 2022, according to Bartise Bowden.

Bartise shared an Instagram Story in January 2023 in regards to the filming dates for Love Is Blind Season 3. So, if folks were hoping to see where Cole and Zanab stand after “cutie-gate,” the show will not be able to give any details. However, fans will be able to see where Cole and Zanab were in terms of being cordial or friends after she famously refused to marry him at the altar.

