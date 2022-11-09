Netflix Released Footage of the Cuties Story With Zanab and Cole — and It Changes Everything (SPOILERS)

At the very end of the reunion episode, however, Netflix aired the Cuties story in question. Here's a rundown how the conversation actually went:

Cole: Peeling oranges. Are you about to eat two of those?

Zanab: Maybe. That’s a serving. You OK with that?

Cole: You better save your appetito.

Zanab: I’ve only had a banana and a scoop of peanut butter today.

Cole: I’m talking a big old sucker tonight. (He gestured at the large size of his upcoming meal.) You only had a banana today? Why?

Zanab: I could tell you, but probably shouldn’t.

Cole: I offered you a poke bowl.

Zanab: I know you did but we had that last night.

Cole: Oh, are you getting wedding dress bod?