Cole and Zanab May Not Make It Beyond the Altar on 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind.
When Cole Barnett, Colleen Reed, and Zanab Jaffrey enter the pods, we almost have another uncomfortable post-pod love triangle in Season 3 of Love Is Blind. While that can still happen in the second half of the season, what we really want to know right now is if Cole and Zanab are even still together.
Although they seem sure about each other in the pods, it doesn't take long in real life for them to start having doubts. Zanab worries that Cole's feelings for her have changed after sleeping together and Cole knows he feels a stronger physical match in Colleen. We haven't seen a love triangle or square just yet, though, so right now it's all about seeing them get to the altar.
Are Cole and Zanab from 'Love Is Blind' still together?
Neither Cole or Zanab have given fans any social media clues that point to their relationship working out. In fact, there are more clues that Cole and Zanab aren't together anymore. All of the interior home shots on their respective accounts look vastly different from each other and they've both been careful not to be photographed in the same place.
This could just be in an effort to stick to keeping their fate as a couple a secret until the end of the season. But with so few clues that they work out, it looks most like Cole and Zanab aren't able to work through their differences, whether they go through with their wedding or not.
In a perfect world, all of the engaged couples who find love in the pods would work out. But that's just not how things go in this reality show.
Cole and Zanab's religion on 'Love Is Blind' helps them bond.
One thing that ties Cole and Zanab together in a way that the other couples in Season 3 aren't is their shared religion. When they agree in the pods that they're both looking for someone with a similar Christian faith and someone to pray with, it's clear that Cole and Zanab could have a leg up on the others.
Yes, they still have issues, but being able to lean on their faith as they worry about the fate of their relationship could help them both.
At the very least, we know that Cole and Zanab make it to the altar. They're both shown on their wedding day in one of the Season 3 trailers. That means Cole and Zanab don't throw in the towel early. And whether it's their religious faith or the fact that they both see something worth fighting for, getting to the altar is half the battle.
Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.