Do 'Love Is Blind' Contestants Pay for Their Own Wedding?By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 17 2022, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
The premise behind Love Is Blind is simple. 30 singles agree to get to know members of the opposite sex without meeting them in person or even seeing what they look like. The first goal? An engagement. The end goal? For the engaged couples to get married. But who pays for the weddings on the Netflix reality series?
We all know Netflix is a wildly successful platform. But can the streaming company really afford to fork over the cash needed for multiple full-scale weddings each season? After all, Love Is Blind already puts the singles up in apartments while they get to know their potential love interests.
Then, the show pays for all of the engaged couples to fly to a resort and get to know each other IRL. Because Love Is Blind is so fast-paced and the couples are expected to wed within a few weeks of getting engaged, it would make sense for Netflix to pay for the bulk of wedding costs. But when it comes down to it, how much does Netflix actually sign off on?
Who pays for the weddings on 'Love Is Blind'?
Around the time of the 2020 series premiere, a Netflix production rep spoke to Women's Health about who pays for the Love Is Blind weddings. The rep shared that while Netflix pays for "the basics," couples are also expected to pick up the tab for some aspects of their big day.
But since the weddings all take place at the same venue, it's safe to say that the bulk of the budget is provided by the show.
Amber Pike, who fell in love with and got married to Matt Barnett in Season 1, told the Los Angeles Times in February 2020 that Netflix essentially took over "the financial part of the wedding." She explained that she and Matt were given choices when it came to dresses, food, and other details, but were expected to adhere to the show's budget. The cost of any add-ons fell on the reality stars.
The 'Love Is Blind' engagement rings are also a big deal.
On The Bachelor, each season's winner gets a Neil Lane ring if she accepts a proposal. The rings are supplied by the show and the lead is given a choice between a handful of rings to propose with at the end of each season.
Love Is Blind is a little different, in that there isn't a designer linked directly to the series. But creator Chris Coelen told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that the men were given a choice of a few different rings to propose with.
Chris explained that, as with the weddings, contestants were allowed to use their own money for engagement rings if they wanted to go above and beyond what the show provides. But as far as the basics, Netflix footed the bulk of the bill for the weddings and rings.
For the couples who actually stay together beyond the altar, having your wedding and rings paid for is a pretty sweet deal. But the bigger question is whether or not Netflix pays for divorce attorneys... We're guessing that falls on the reality stars.
Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.