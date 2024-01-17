Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Is Ready to Take Love to the Next Level Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' is just around the corner, so let's meet the unforgettable cast about to spice up our television screens! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 17 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Guess what? The much-awaited sixth season of Netflix's lovey-dovey reality series, Love Is Blind, is finally here! This time around, the show follows a fresh batch of singles from Charlotte, N.C., all geared up to navigate the crazy world of modern dating and build real connections without laying eyes on each other.

Season 6 guarantees a rollercoaster of emotions, with real-world challenges waiting to test these budding romances once the lovebirds step out of their cozy pods. As we gear up for this love-filled adventure, it's time to get acquainted with the 30 singles on a quest to find their "person." Check out the cast below!

Alejandra

Alejandra is a 28-year-old financial consultant.

Amber

Amber is a 31-year-old who works in medical device sales.

Amber Desiree "AD"

Amber Desiree "AD" is a 33-year-old real estate broker.

Amy

Amy is a 28-year-old e-commerce specialist.

Amy Cai

Amy Cai is a 34-year-old PR director.

Ariel

Ariel is a 32-year-old mortgage broker.

Ashley

Ashley is a 32-year-old nurse practitioner.

Austin

Austin is a 27-year-old who works in software sales.

Ben

Ben is a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect.

Brittany

Brittany is a 25-year-old senior client partner.

Chelsea

Chelsea is a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner.

Clay

Clay is a 31-year-old enterprise sales professional and entrepreneur.

Danette

Danette is a 33-year-old flight attendant.

Danielle

Danielle is a 30-year-old who works in corporate comms.

Deion

Deion is a 27-year-old who works in software sales.

Drake

Drake is a 32-year-old video producer.

Jamal

Jamal is a 32-year-old store director.

Jeramey

Jeramey is a 32-year-old who works in intralogistics.

Jessica

Jessica is a 29-year-old executive assistant.

Jimmy

Jimmy is a 28-year-old who works in software sales.

Johnny

Johnny is a 28-year-old account executive.

Kenneth

Kenneth is a 26-year-old middle school principal.

Laura

Laura is a 34-year-old account director.

Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a 25-year-old makeup artist.

Matthew

Matthew is a 37-year-old senior financial advisor.

Nolan

Nolan is a 31-year-old management consultant.

Sarah Ann

Sarah Ann is a 30-year-old customer support manager.

Sunni

Sunni is a 34-year-old business analyst.

Trevor

Trevor is a 31-year-old project manager.

Vince

