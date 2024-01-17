The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Is Ready to Take Love to the Next Level
Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' is just around the corner, so let's meet the unforgettable cast about to spice up our television screens!
Guess what? The much-awaited sixth season of Netflix's lovey-dovey reality series, Love Is Blind, is finally here! This time around, the show follows a fresh batch of singles from Charlotte, N.C., all geared up to navigate the crazy world of modern dating and build real connections without laying eyes on each other.
Season 6 guarantees a rollercoaster of emotions, with real-world challenges waiting to test these budding romances once the lovebirds step out of their cozy pods. As we gear up for this love-filled adventure, it's time to get acquainted with the 30 singles on a quest to find their "person." Check out the cast below!
Alejandra
Alejandra is a 28-year-old financial consultant.
Amber
Amber is a 31-year-old who works in medical device sales.
Amber Desiree "AD"
Amber Desiree "AD" is a 33-year-old real estate broker.
Amy
Amy is a 28-year-old e-commerce specialist.
Amy Cai
Amy Cai is a 34-year-old PR director.
Ariel
Ariel is a 32-year-old mortgage broker.
Ashley
Ashley is a 32-year-old nurse practitioner.
Austin
Austin is a 27-year-old who works in software sales.
Ben
Ben is a 34-year-old cloud solutions architect.
Brittany
Brittany is a 25-year-old senior client partner.
Chelsea
Chelsea is a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner.
Clay
Clay is a 31-year-old enterprise sales professional and entrepreneur.
Danette
Danette is a 33-year-old flight attendant.
Danielle
Danielle is a 30-year-old who works in corporate comms.
Deion
Deion is a 27-year-old who works in software sales.
Drake
Drake is a 32-year-old video producer.
Jamal
Jamal is a 32-year-old store director.
Jeramey
Jeramey is a 32-year-old who works in intralogistics.
Jessica
Jessica is a 29-year-old executive assistant.
Jimmy
Jimmy is a 28-year-old who works in software sales.
Johnny
Johnny is a 28-year-old account executive.
Kenneth
Kenneth is a 26-year-old middle school principal.
Laura
Laura is a 34-year-old account director.
Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a 25-year-old makeup artist.
Matthew
Matthew is a 37-year-old senior financial advisor.
Nolan
Nolan is a 31-year-old management consultant.
Sarah Ann
Sarah Ann is a 30-year-old customer support manager.
Sunni
Sunni is a 34-year-old business analyst.
Trevor
Trevor is a 31-year-old project manager.
Vince
Vince is a 35-year-old lawyer.
Season 6 of Love is Blind premieres on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, only on Netflix. New episodes will roll out each Wednesday until March 6.