Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Here's the 4-1-1 on the 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Couples Now 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 has brought the drama but the fewest number of couples to emerge from the pods so far. Are these lovebirds still together? By Tatayana Yomary Oct. 2 2023, Published 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. Is love truly blind? It’s the question folks have been back and forth about since the beginning of time. And Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind has been answering the question for several seasons now.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 22, 2023, the streaming platform premiered its highly-anticipated fifth season of the controversial franchise. Streamers watched 30 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes date in the pods — sight unseen. The unconventional journey ended with three couples making it to engagement: JP and Taylor, Izzy and Stacy, and Lydia and Milton. Interestingly, one couple decided to give their relationship another shot, despite not going the engagement route — Chris and Johnie. Here, we share all the tea on the relationship status of all the couples now.

1. Taylor and JP

Source: Netflix

Relationship Status: Not together Unfortunately, Taylor and JP were the first engaged couple to call it quits on Season 5. At the onset of Season 5, social media users were hopeful that Taylor and JP would go the distance. Their conversations were full of substance and the connection between them in the pods was undeniable. However, once they had their meeting and went on the couple's Mexico vacation, things slowly started to go down the drain.

Article continues below advertisement

After Taylor voiced her concerns about JP not being open post-pods, her leading their conversation, and so on, JP then said that it'd been a weird adjustment and admits that he thinks Taylor is "fake" because she wears makeup. So Taylor decided to end the engagement. "[We are] not friends. I don't know if we could ever get to that friend level," Taylor told Women's Health. "But I want nothing but good things for him."

2. Izzy and Stacy

Source: Netflix

Relationship Status: Unknown Stacy was smitten with Izzy when the pair started dating in the pods. As for Izzy, he was quite the prize in the eyes of the women, so he had his pick of the litter. Ultimately, Izzy decided to pick Stacy, and the pair are seemingly joined at the hip. Typically, once reality hits and family and friends weigh in on your relationship, it can be difficult for some couples. However, Stacy and Izzy are gracefully navigating their relationship for the most part.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, things can go either way at any time. They've had some tough conversations, mostly about the financial side of things, which can make or break a relationship. So, will this couple prove that love is truly blind? Only time will tell. However, they both still follow each other on Instagram, so it may be a good sign.

3. Lydia and Milton

Source: Netflix

Relationship Status: Likely together Lydia and Milton was a pairing most LIB streamers did not see coming. After Lydia struck out with Izzy, she finds comfort in 24-year-old Milton. Although most folks believe that age would be a factor — Lydia is six years Milton's senior — the pair gel pretty well together. Interestingly, after Lydia admitted to Milton that she dated Uche outside of the experiment, it appears that the revelation made them stronger.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the pair met for the first time, sparks continued to fly. Lydia and Milton's physical connection is seemingly on track with their emotional one. Milton hit it off with Lydia's family. We have to admit that they do seem pretty into each other — even though most folks believe that Lydia is with Milton out of desperation. But, that's another article for another day. Let's see if Lydia and Milton make it down the aisle.

4. Chris and Johnie

Source: Netflix

Relationship Status: Unknown Last but certainly not least, we have Chris and Johnie. During the pod phase of the experiment, it's clear that Johnie has feelings for both Chris and Izzy. Unfortunately, she cuts ties with Chris in hopes of locking Izzy down. However, her hopes of landing the man fail as Izzy decides to break things off in favor of Stacy. Johnie hopes to fix things with Chris, who is apprehensive about rekindling due to conversations with Izzy at the men's living quarters. He ultimately decides to end things.