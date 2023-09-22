Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind JP and Taylor Hit It off in the Pods on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 — Are They Still Together? JP and Taylor fell in love in the pods on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5, but did they last? Read on for what we know about where JP and Taylor stand today. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. Although the fifth installment of Love Is Blind yielded the lowest number of engaged couples yet, it definitely delivered on the drama. As a refresher, just three couples emerged from the pods with a wedding to plan: JP and Taylor, Izzy and Stacy, and Milton and Lydia.

Article continues below advertisement

While Izzy was torn between two women at one point, and Lydia dropped the bombshell on Milton that she met one of her exes in the pods, JP and Taylor's transition from talking to each other through a wall to getting engaged was seemingly painless. They were both loyal to each other from the get-go and didn't let anything interfere with their love. It's no surprise they were the first couple to get engaged.

But just because they were the first couple to take the next steps, it doesn't mean that they're more in love than any of the other couples. That said, are JP and Taylor still together? Did they live happily ever after? Below we review how they came to be fiancés and give you an update on their current relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @instalessjared; Instagram / @taylormrue

JP and Taylor had an immediate connection in the pods, but Taylor admitted that she probably "wouldn't have gone after him" in the real world.

During Love Is Blind Season 5, we met JP (short for Jared Pierce) and Taylor Rue. JP, who is six years older than Taylor, works as a firefighter and can be identified by his cowboy boots, and American flag-patterned wardrobe. Taylor, a kindergarten teacher, connected with JP (who she calls Sugar Butt) right away after learning that he attended the school where she currently teaches at.

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 5, Episode 2, JP pops the big question and Taylor says yes. In the beginning of Episode 3, they finally get to see each other for the first time. JP seems absolutely smitten over Taylor. "Seeing her smile and seeing her look at me, [I'm] the luckiest man in the world," he said in an aside.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Taylor didn't exactly reciprocate those kind words. "There was some silence with JP in the pods, so I kind of, I guess, was expecting it out there, you know. But [it] was a little bit awkward," she said of her first in-person meeting with her future husband.

Article continues below advertisement

She also pointed out noticed that he had a gap in teeth: "In the real world, I probably wouldn't have gone after him," she explained, nodding to his teeth. However, she realized that wasn't a good reason to discount someone as a romantic partner. "Like that's so stupid not to be with someone because of their teeth, you know. Looks don't matter to me anymore," Taylor said of her fiancé.

Are JP and Taylor still together?

It's unclear if JP and Taylor are still together as Netflix loves to keep things under wraps until the end of the season. And given that most couples don't leave the show husband and wife, it's easy to assume that they might have broken up. However, we did find one piece of evidence that suggests that Taylor and JP might still be together: They still follow each other on Instagram!