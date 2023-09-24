Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Wait, What Type of Skincare Business Does Miriam From 'Love Is Blind' Have? That Scene Was Sus Miriam from 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 said she has a skincare business that offers "a distinct composition." What does that even mean? Details inside. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 24 2023, Published 2:07 p.m. ET Source: netflix

The Gist: Miriam Amah is a contestant on Love Is Blind Season 5.

She was born in Nigeria, but came to America for college.

Miriam says she has her own skincare business, but is unclear about what types of products she sells, claiming "I'm offering a distinct composition."

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. Season 5 of Love Is Blind took place in Houston, Texas, where singles in the area were given a chance at finding their soulmates sight unseen. Talking to potential soulmates through pods will never not be awkward, but there was one was interaction that I'm sure all of us found a little shady. That conversation between Uche Okoroha and Miriam Amah where it felt like Uche was literally pulling Miriam's teeth for simple answers.

"Y’all. Love is Blind. Season 5. Miriam. That’s all I’ma say," wrote one user on X. Why did Miriam say that had viewers so caught off guard? We explain below.

Miriam on 'Love Is Blind' has a very cryptic conversation with Uche about her background and skincare business.

Miriam is from Nigeria, but came to the U.S. to study medicine in college. However, while talking with Uche in the pods, she explains that she ended up pivoting to chemistry and is now a scientist. When Uche asks her what type of science, she doesn't give him a direct answer, but tells him that she has worked in different industries.

When Uche asks her what she is doing now, Miriam says she is working in academia overseas. When Uche asks her where she is working, she says the Middle East. However, Miriam quickly explains she'll be moving back to Houston soon full time. When Uche says when, she says she in a a few weeks. But seconds later, she confirms she has already moved back to Houston and lives in River Oaks.

Miriam also notes that her "business is thriving." When Uche inquires about her business, she explains it's a skincare business. When he asks the business is in dermatology or it involves selling skincare products, she says no. "I'm offering a distinct composition." Uche replies "I feel like that's very ambiguous," to which Miriam laughs and the scene ends, leaving pretty much everyone confused, including Uche.

After the show premiered, Miriam shared a photo of her from that scene and wrote: "I’m aware of the reactions to this scene. Everything will be addressed in due time. Enjoy the show." In her comment section, users called her out for being so secretive about her business: "Lol. Why was it so hard to explain what you do and what products you sell?" read one comment. Another said: "Where you said you were going to be moving to Houston and then said already had? Weird."

Miriam on 'Love Is Blind' is the owner of the skincare line Zack & Lucy.

Miriam the owner of Zack & Lucy, a line of hand and body butters, founded the company to "create high-quality products that are plant-based, eco-friendly, and supportive of women in West Africa."

Per the brand's About page, Miriam is a chemist with dry, inflammatory skin. After struggling to find a moisturizer that worked for her, she turned to traditional African beauty practices — ones that utilized organic plant butters, oils, and herbs. Merging these rituals with her knowledge of chemistry, Miriam "formulated body butters that yielded tremendous outcomes with her skin."