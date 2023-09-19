Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Tap In! Get Acquainted With the 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Cast on Instagram 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 is almost upon us and now is the time to get familiar with the cast Instagram and other social platforms. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 19 2023, Published 5:50 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Buckle up your seatbelts, folks! One of social media’s favorite dating experiences, Netflix’s Love Is Blind, is back! The show — which gives singles the task of finding their partner and popping the big question, sight unseen — is giving the innovative love experiment another go with its landmark Season 5 on the streaming platform. And if previous seasons are any indication of what to expect, fans are looking forward to watching love stories unfold with a little drama in the mix.

As per usual, social media users are excited to learn about the new singles looking for love. In the bunch, we have everyone from singles who have been MIA in the love department for over five years to folks who are ready to stop playing games and settle down. So, without further ado, it’s time to meet the singles via Instagram!

1. Aaliyah (IG: @aalove4_)

First up, we have 29-year-old Aaliyah. The beauty works as an ICU nurse and is ready to find a guy who can "feed her stomach and her mind," per Netflix's Tudum. Follow Aaliyah here.

2. Erica (IG: @ericaanthony)

Erica, who works as a marketing manager is tired of the disappointment int he dating world. The 27-year-old says she is long overdue for a marriage like her parents', "so she can experience life’s highs and lows with a partner and best friend," per Tudum. Follow Erica here.

3. Estefania (IG: @estefbaila)

Aside from having beauty and brains, 30-year-old Estefania has been accountable about being picky in past dating experiences. Now, the teacher and dancer is ready to allow "the experiment work its magic" so she can find a "a man who matches her hardworking energy," Tudum reports. Follow Estefania here.

4. Johnie (IG @johniemaraist)

Johnie, a 32-year-old lawyer who is successful in her field, is ready for that success to touch her romantic life. Although she admits to picking "the wrong kind of man," she's ready for a refreshing change. Follow Johnie here.

5. Linda (IG: @lindachi__)

Linda is a 32-year-old Houston baddie who has Nigerian ancestry. The talent acquisition manager admits to being overly picky and at the advice of her mom is looking for a “respectful, loving, and family-oriented” partner. Follow Linda here.

6. Lydia (IG: @lavg)

Lydia, a 32-year-old geologist, is ready for love, the real thing. Her only hope is to find a a forever kind of love “not based on looks,” but a true connection. Follow Lydia here.

7. Mayra (IG: @mayraaa_c)

Mayra is a 25-year-old minister ready for Jesus to take the wheel with her Love Is Blind journey. The beauty hopes to end up with "the guy who ends up sacrificing comfortability to make it work.” Follow Mayra here.

8. Maris (IG: @maris_tx)

Maris previous relationship of six years suddenly ended and has been unlucky while playing the field since. Now, the 30-year-old HR specialist is looking for a mate "who can “deal with [her] strong will.” Follow Maris here.

9. Miriam (IG: @mimah)

It makes sense that Miriam's love of science has made her partial to the Love Is Blind experience. The 32-year-old scientist says that she's seeking and “emotional connection before developing much stronger feelings," which make the show the perfect experiment to unlock a lifelong love. Follow Miriam here.

10. Paige (IG: @paigetilly)

Paige, a 32-year-old stylist, says that she is guilty of being “too nice to the wrong people.” Now that love is on the brain, she is determined to find a person who “loves the way [she] loves" and build a long-lasting relationship. Follow Paige here.

11. Renee (IG: @missreneepoche)

A career-focused Renee is similar to fellow singles who are super-picky. However, with a failed five-year relationship and a yearning for companionship, the 32-year-old veterinarian is ready to find a "very manly" man who can appreciate her homebody personality. Follow Renee here.

12. Stacy (IG: @stacyrenae926)

Stacy is a 34-year-old dorector of operation with a love for competition, especially since she's a former college athlete. She is ready to find the man of her dreams who is “family-oriented, outgoing, and driven.” Follow Stacy here.

13. Taylor (@taylormrue)

Taylor is a 26-year-old teacher who says that she is "so tired of dating based off of looks." With Love Is Blind, she is ready to find a husband who is honest after dealing with infidelity in the past. Follow Taylor here.

14. Carter (IG: @carterdaleyall)

Carter, a 30-year-old construction worker, describes himself as a "hopeless romantic." He hopes to find a partner who is fond of his "old-fashioned and open-minded" personality. Follow Carter here.

15. Chris (IG: @chrisfoxxy)

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old admits that he has a history of communication issues and bottling up emotions in relationships. He hopes to find a lifelong partnership and someone that will appreciate his positive traits. Follow Chris here.

16. Connor (IG: @connor_t_moore)

Hey Connor! The 31-year-old geoscientist is finally ready to move his career aspirations as a No. 1 priority in his life and focus on finding his special someone. Follow Connor here.

17. Efrain (IG: @eefffyy03)

Efrain is no stranger to the circle dating culture where people date multiple suitors at the same time. The 27-year-old software sales rep is excited to dive into the paramters of the LIB experiment and is hopeful to find his person. Follow Efrain here.

18. Enoch (IG: @enoch_culliver)

Enoch is an attractive guy who has met plenty of women over the years. The problem is that a physical connection has been easier to attain than an emotional one, hence why he's looking for the one on LIB. Follow Enoch here.

19. Ernesto (IG: @esj_28)

Ernesto has spent years making physical connections a priority with lasting results. Now, the 32-year-old supply chain manager is determined to “keep the physical out and learn a person’s mind first" to hopefully find the one. Follow Ernesto here.

20. Izzy (TikTok: @izzyzapata2)

Izzy hasn't dated much over the past year and found that he wasn't able to have an emotional connection. Now, the 31-year-old sales rep is hoping that the experiment provides him the perfect experience to find his match. Izzy does not appear to have an Instagram account at this time. Follow Izzy on TikTok here.

21. Jared (IG: @instalessjared)

Jared is a 32-year-old firefighter who has been unlucky in love. His hope is to find a genuine connection with someone who wants a long-term commitment. Follow Jared here.

22. Jarred (IG: @jarredinpictures)

Jarred with two r's is a 34-year-old university director who is looking for a partner that can match his effort and share a balanced connection that can lead to the ultimate goal: marriage. Follow Jarred here.

23. Josh (IG: @jsimmons1818)

After taking a year and a half to understand himself better, 32-year-old Josh is ready for the experiment to put his work to the test and find the one. The sales rep yearns for a wife and family and hopes to build trust for a strong foundation. Follow Josh here.

24. Justice (IG: @ thattrainerjustice)

Justice is guilty of putting his career first instead of focusing on love like most people. However, he is ready to make space for love and a wife who has her own dreams she's chasing. Follow Justice here.

25. Milton (IG: @jamesmiltonj4)

Milton, a 25-year-old petroleum engineer, has been focused on furthering his career and education over the last few years. Now that he is settled and ready for a partner, he yearns for someone he can open up to. Follow Milton here.

26. Robert (IG: @rckwithrob)

A woman who nitpicks is not a desirable mate for Robert, a 30-year-old special education teacher. He's hoping to end his two-year single streak by connecting with an "honest, loyal, and loving" woman. Follow Robert here.

27. Uche (IG: @imabovethelaw)