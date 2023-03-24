'Love Is Blind': The Season 4 Cast's Instagram Handles Revealed

Love is patient, love is kind … and for the 30 singles who signed up for Season 4, Love Is Blind. The popular Netflix reality dating show returns for its fourth installment on Friday, March 25, and introduced viewers to the latest group of hopeful romantics on their quest to find “the one”. In the weeks to come, we’ll get to know the colorful cast of characters on this season of Love Is Blind, but for now, you can lurk on their Instagram profiles.

Brett

Source: Netflix Brett from 'Love Is Blind'

36-year-old design director Brett (@the.brettbrown) told Tudum that he's worked hard to build the life of his dreams. However, there are some things money can’t buy — one of which is a “successful, independent, and strong” woman to share it with. Follow Brett on Instagram @the.brettbrown!

Tiffany

For Tiffany (@tcpenny), a 37-year-old client lead recruiter who recently moved to Seattle, dating in the real world hasn’t been easy. While she usually encounters men who are “more reserved and don’t actively seek out relationships,” she’s ready for a change. Follow Tiffany on Instagram @tcpenny!

Marshall

Source: Netflix Marshall from 'Love Is Blind'

At only 28, Marshall (@marshallglaze) is young, but he’s ready to develop a “deep mental and emotional connection” with someone in the pods who’s “family-oriented” and “very ambitious.” Follow Marshall on Instagram @marshallglaze!

Jackelina

27-year-old certified dental assistant Jackelina (@JackelinaBonds) won’t settle for anything less than “the one.” Although she’s never had a boyfriend, Season 4 of Love Is Blind may change things for her. Follow Jackelina on Instagram @@JackelinaBonds!

Zack

Source: Netflix Zach from 'Love Is Blind'

While Zack (@zackgoytowski), 31, is a criminal defense lawyer by day, in the evenings, he’s practices Jiu Jitsu. Per Tudum, his ideal partner is “type A, introverted and bookish.” But it might be hard for a woman to meet his “high standards." Follow Zack on Instagram @zackgoytowski!

Irina

Irina (@Irina_solo) is an entrepreneur by trade and a romantic at heart. The 26-year-old told Tudum that she wants to find a “driven, creative and passionate” man to “do life with." Follow Irina on Instagram @Irina_solo!

Bliss