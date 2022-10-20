'Love Is Blind' Season 4's Location May Have Already Been Revealed to Be *THIS* West Coast City

That said, viewers may be able to make an educated guess based on when previous seasons have premiered. Both Seasons 1 and Season 2 premiered in February — of 2020 and 2022, respectively. However, we have to remember that a global pandemic was thrown into the mix, causing a longer break than expected between the first and second seasons.

Instead of two years, it's likely that Netflix will stick more closely to the eight-month gap that existed between the premieres of Seasons 2 and 3. If they go that route, we may expect the fourth season to premiere sometime next June.