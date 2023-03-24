Is Zack Goytowski from 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 a Male Stripper? Details on His Real Job

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 4 on Netflix. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the third Property Brother — wait, no, that's Zack Goytowski from Love Is Blind Season 4! The 31 year old single guy is one of the batch of latest hopefuls eager to find lasting love on the hit Netflix series.

Article continues below advertisement

Given how quickly the Love Is Blind contestants have to get to know each other, a lot of big life questions have to be asked from the get go. What are their hopes and dreams? Do they want any kids? What job do they have outside of the pods? There's been a bit of confusion regarding Zack's actual job on Love Is Blind Season 4, so let's clear the air about that, shall we?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

OK, what is 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 contestant Zack Goytowski's actual job?

We can confirm, thanks to Zack himself, that he is not actually in the Magic Mike profession, aka stripping, and that all of his jokes about being a stripper on Love Is Blind Season 4 were just a defensive mechanism on his end.

Zack, who is actually a firmly established criminal defense lawyer, opened up to Irina Solomonova about why he kept making jokes about being a stripper to some of the other women. It had to do with his mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Who is Zach's mom? Does he have any siblings?

It turns out Zack's mom was a stripper. Zack recounted to Irina how his mother turned to stripping to make enough money to ensure that he was fed growing up. However, even that wasn't enough at times. Zack recalled how she would break down crying in a drive-through because she didn't have enough money to pay for Zack's food.

Article continues below advertisement

Zack said after his mother died, he went on autopilot, passing the bar exam and making as much money as he could for his firm. However, he realized that just making money made him feel empty inside, and he wanted to dedicate his life to service in his career and personal life. Offscreen, Zack is definitely dedicated to his family. One of his heartwarming Instagram posts was dedicated to his little sister, where Zack wrote about how happy he was for her when she got married.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Zack find a wife on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4? (SPOILERS)

Zack told Irina during their pod date that he wanted a wife and children, so do they end up engaged? He did end up proposing to Irina, but the couple actually come to a mutual agreement before Love Is Blind Season 4 even makes it to the wedding episode that they weren't a good match.