Izzy and Stacy's Relationship on 'Love Is Blind' Could Hit Some Serious Snags (SPOILERS) Izzy and Stacy choose each other over their other pod matches in Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind,' but what's important to fans is if they're still together. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

Izzy has multiple connections in the pods.

Stacy may have commitment issues. Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind, Season 5, Episodes 1-4. Love is easy to come by when you're on a reality TV show all about finding romance with a stranger through a wall. Just ask Love Is Blind's Season 5 cast member Izzy, who has his pick of partners before he and Stacy get engaged.

But are Izzy and Stacy still together after they met on the Netflix reality dating show? Despite Izzy developing feelings for multiple women in the pods, he ultimately chooses to be with Stacy. Though she doesn't seem as willing to say the L-word as he is and that could pose a problem in the real world, outside of the sanctuary of the pods.

Source: Netflix

Are Izzy and Stacy still together after 'Love Is Blind'?

By the fifth season of Love Is Blind, most cast members were likely trained in the art of keeping clues off social media. But you can't blame us for doing a little digging to see if Izzy and Stacy made it beyond the altar when the cameras stopped rolling. Judging by Instagram alone, we aren't getting much in the way of clues that they are or aren't together.

However, there does seem to be a good chance that, at the very least, Stacy got to know some of Izzy's friends outside of the show. A woman by the name of Elle, who is in some of Izzy's tagged photos, took a picture in front of a wall that says "Hey you're really fckn pretty" and there's a photo on Stacy's Instagram in front of the very same wall.

Sure, that could be because they all live in the Houston area and may visit the same venues and bars. But it also may be no coincidence at all and it could mean that Stacy and Izzy work out at least long enough for Stacy to get close to Izzy's friends and family. On the show, however, Stacy doesn't seem quite ready for marriage, even though she's here to find just that. So even if Izzy and Stacy are together now, it doesn't necessarily mean they get married.

Izzy makes more than one 'Love Is Blind' connection.

Before Izzy proposes to Stacy on Love Is Blind, he has two other women that he pursues in the pods. First, he breaks things off with Lydia, who he knows early on isn't the right match for him. This is because he cares more about Johnie, who breaks things off with her only other prospect, only to be dumped by Izzy shortly after.

Source: Netflix