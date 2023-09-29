Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Izzy Might Give Stacy the Ick Before Their Wedding Day Even Gets Here on 'Love Is Blind' Izzy shows Stacy his lost and found in his apartment on 'Love Is Blind' and it shows how many different women have been to his place over the years. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Izzy and Stacy get engaged in Season 5 of Love Is Blind.

When Stacy visits Izzy's apartment, she has some serious concerns about the way he lives.

Izzy has a drawer full of items from other women he has slept with over the years, called his "lost and found."

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. Some of Love Is Blind's contestants might think the worst is over when they leave the pods, meet their respective fiancés face-to-face, and begin the next part of their journeys. But that's where the drama really gets started and Izzy and Stacy prove that in Season 5. Especially when Izzy shows Stacy his apartment for the first time and introduces her to his "lost and found."

It's a drawer full of things that past hook-ups left behind in his home. Izzy does little to hide this part of his apartment. In fact, he is open about it to a fault and Stacy is not happy about the idea of her husband-to-be having such a crass way of describing and organizing other women's belongings. Can you really blame her?

Izzy actually has a lost and found in his apartment on 'Love Is Blind.'

Izzy explains that he keeps earrings and other small items that women have left in his apartment in a drawer in the bathroom. It doesn't look like the drawer is spilling over with items, but still. The fact that he has a lost and found for that sort of thing and calls it that is a major red flag for Stacy. She says as much and it's clear that this is part of Izzy's life that gives her the ick.

It's safe to say that the part of Izzy's life that involves bringing women home for one night stands is over. However, Stacy just can't fathom why he wouldn't throw out these lost and found items before he left home to film in the Love Is Blind pods. It's a fair question.

'Love Is Blind' fans don't see Izzy and Stacy working out.

The fact that Stacy is majorly turned off by Izzy's lost and found on Love Is Blind just adds to the handful of reasons why some fans don't see this pair working out long-term. One viewer tweeted that both Stacy and Izzy are "emotionally unavailable." Another wrote that they don't think Stacy is even ready to get engaged, let alone married.

Izzy and Stacy are a no for me #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wmSIQC9Sva — Musa (@UMUS0) September 22, 2023