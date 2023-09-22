Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Milton and Lydia Got Engaged During 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 — Are They Still Together? Milton and Lydia were one of the couples to get engaged during 'Love Is Blind' Season 5. Read on to learn about where their relationship stands now. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: netflix

The Gist: Milton and Lydia met in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 5.

Lydia, 32, is a geologist, and Milton, 25, is a petroleum engineer.

Lydia kept a major secret from Milton which almost ruined their relationship, but they were able to fix things and got engaged at the end of Episode 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. If you've been following Love Is Blind from the beginning, you probably know that on average about four couples usually get engaged in the pods. Season 5 was a bit of a doozy in that sense as only three couples got engaged in the pods. They were JP and Taylor, Izzy and Stacy, and Milton and Lydia.

The latter couple seemingly didn't have an instant connection as Lydia was initially hung up on Izzy. But as time passed in the pods, she began to catch feelings for Milton. However, things went awry after Lydia revealed she had been keeping a secret from him. While Milton was able to move past what she told him, it's possible that it could have warranted some trust issues between them. That said, are Milton and Lydia still together today? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @jamesmiltonj4; Instagram / @lavg

Milton and Lydia got engaged in the pods during 'Love Is Blind' Season 5, but not without their fair share of drama.

Lydia Arleen, a geologist, and James Milton Johnson IV, a petroleum engineer, were the last couple to get engaged during the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5. Milton is seven years younger than Lydia. During Episode 4, Lydia revealed to Milton that she previously dated Uche, one of the other male contestants. Neither Uche nor Lydia knew that the other one was going to be the show and it wasn't until they were talking in the pods on the first day, that they recognized each other.

Article continues below advertisement

While the logical thing would have been to be honest with everyone they connected with moving forward, Uche and Lydia decided to stay tight-lipped about their dalliance.

Source: netflix Uche (left) talking to Milton (right) during 'Love Is Blind' Season 5

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, they each met someone special and fell in love. But before getting engaged to their respective partners, they knew they had to come clean. When Lydia told Milton that she and Uche had previously been together, he did not take the news well. In fact, he had to step out of the pod to gather his thoughts. Lydia was devastated and was afraid she had messed everything up. Fortunately after taking some time to think, however; Milton moved past it and went through with his proposal to Lydia.

Are Milton and Lydia still together?

It's unclear if Milton and Lydia are still together as Netflix loves to keep things under wraps until the end of the season. But if we had to take a guess, we have a feeling that Milton and Lydia may no longer be together. The former fianceés currently do not follow each other on Instagram and seem to be living separate lives.