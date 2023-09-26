Home > Television > Reality TV Milton Allegedly Had a Girlfriend When He Joined the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 'Love Is Blind' contestant Milton was believed to be a in a relationship when he joined the show and his alleged girlfriend shared it online. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 26 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: netflix

The Gist: Milton is a contestant on Love Is Blind Season 5.

While he is in the pods, he connects with and proposes to Lydia.

Milton was allegedly dating another woman when he left to be on the show.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. As if Season 5 of Love of Blind couldn’t get any more wild, we heard some pipping hot tea about our favorite competitive Pokémon player and engineer, James Milton Johnson IV (aka Milton).

As a refresher, Milton connected with Lydia Velez-Gonzalez in the pods, a geologist who is seven years older than him. And although they ran into some drama when Lydia revealed that she had previously dated another contestant (Uche), Milton and Lydia were able to work things out. In Episode 4, he proposed to her and she said yes.

Source: Netflix Milton and Lydia got engaged in the pods during Season 5 of Love Is Blind.

But as of late there has been some talk that Milton was actually dating someone when he went on Love Is Blind. As one user on Twitter wrote: "Y'all the streets [are] saying Milton had a steady girlfriend and dropped her to join the show." Was Milton really in a relationship when he joined the show? Here's what we know.

Yall the streets saying milton had a steady girlfriend and dropped her to join the show 😭 #LoveIsBlindS5 pic.twitter.com/DTznhXgiQR — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) September 24, 2023

Was Milton in a relationship when he went on 'Love Is Blind?' TikTok users think yes.

As a refresher, Love Is Blind is usually filmed over a year in advance. That said, Season 5 was believed to be filmed in the summer months of 2022. According to TikTok user @realityashley, a woman previously took to TikTok around that time and made a video about how her boyfriend named Milton ended going on Love Is Blind Houston while they were dating and ended up getting engaged to a contestant named Lydia.

At the time when this video was posted, no one had ever heard of a Lydia or Milton and the show had yet to visit Houston. That said, the woman ended up deleting the video. However, several users claim to remember watching it. And now that Season 5 has aired, they're beginning to put the puzzle pieces together.

A TikTok creator named Milly summarized what she remembered from the video, claiming that this woman said she had a long distance relationship with Milton. "He ends up telling her after she gets back home that he is going on LIB and then around 2 weeks later he contacted her and let her know he got engaged," she wrote. It is believed that Milton did not break up with woman before going on the show.

