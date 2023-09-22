Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Two 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Cast Members' History Could Interfere With the Experiment Lydia and Uche had a relationship prior to Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind' and the timeline of when they dated is important to their new partners. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Lydia's best friend falls for Uche. Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5, Episodes 1-4. The vetting process of Love Is Blind is a mystery. Either producers really overlooked two carts members' previous relationship in Season 5, or they wanted the drama to be more intense than ever.

The latter is what happens in the first few episodes of Season 5 of Love Is Blind after we find out Lydia and Uche had a relationship prior to going on the show. Because the Netflix show is filmed in a different city every season, but accepts contestants from only one city at a time, something like this was bound to happen. But now viewers want to know when Uche and Lydia dated and what the timeline is in relation to filming Love Is Blind.

When did Uche and Lydia date before 'Love Is Blind'?

In April 2022, Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lacey told E! News that filming for Season 5 would take place a few weeks from then. If that's the case, then the fifth season was filmed in the spring of 2022. And during the season, we learn from Lydia that she and Uche got together a few months prior to filming.

She also reveals that she and Uche were together "in January." If this timeline checks out, then Lydia and Uche were together in January 2022, just a few months before they both started filming Love Is Blind. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like things were super serious between Lydia and Uche. But the fact that they dated at all and are now tied together because of the show makes things complicated for their respective partners in the pods.

REALLY looking forward to what y'all think of Season 5 of #LoveIsBlind. There's a major twist that made me look at those involved hella differently. Will explain more once y'all have seen it (I've seen 7 eps so far). — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 13, 2023

Lydia gets engaged to Milton.

Despite Lydia and Uche's past, they don't give things another whirl on Love Is Blind. Instead, they opt to let the experiment play out in a natural way so they can each find someone new. And Lydia does just that when she gets engaged to Milton. Although he needs a little time after learning of the bombshell about Lydia's past with Uche, they do get engaged. Still, their previous link could make things difficult for others in the experiment in a way that wouldn't have happened otherwise.

Uche and Lydia's best friend in the pods form a connection.

Uche isn't engaged by the end of the first handful of episodes that drop on Netflix. However, there may still be hope. He falls for Aaliyah, who also happens to be Lydia's best friend in the pods. They hit a rough patch when Aaliyah admits to being unfaithful in a past relationship. After they work through it, things take another turn when Aaliyah learns the details of Lydia and Uche's former relationship. And for Aaliyah, it's too much.

