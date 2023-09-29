Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Lydia and Uche's Past on 'Love Is Blind' Is Still Causing Constant Drama (SPOILERS) Lydia accuses Uche of cheating on her on 'Love Is Blind' and it's another plot twist in their past that could ruin present-day relationships. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Lydia and Uche dated before they reunited on Love Is Blind.

Uche accuses Lydia of stalking him after they dated.

Lydia says Uche cheated on her when they were together months ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. Ever since the Lydia and Uche bombshell was dropped on viewers and Aaliyah, Love Is Blind fans have wanted to see the former couple confront each other. And that's exactly what happens in Episode 7, when the cast get together for a social event full of confrontations, arguments, and surprises. One of which involves Lydia accusing Uche of cheating on her when they dated, pre-show.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Did Uche cheat on Lydia on 'Love Is Blind'?

During the final moments of Season 5, Episode 7 of Love Is Blind, Uche pulls Lydia away to speak with her in private. He wants to hash out everything that went down in the pods, in regards to Lydia telling Aaliyah about them before Uche had the chance to. Aaliyah and Lydia were close friends in the pods while Aaliyah and Uche started to fall in love. She leaves early because of the intensity of it all, so by the time Uche sits down with Lydia, chaos ensues.

Uche accuses Lydia of watching Instagram stories of his female followers when they dated. And when he pulls up the receipts to show proof, Lydia denies it. Then, she accuses him of cheating on her when they were together. And in return, Uche accuses her of being a stalker. As of right now, Uche hasn't come out to say that he did or did not cheat on Lydia. However, clearly they had a tumultuous relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Uche accuses Lydia of stalking him.

Uche tells Aaliyah the same thing he confronts Lydia about in regards to her alleged stalking. At the very least, Lydia likely snooped and found out who all the women were that Uche followed on Instagram. And although Lydia vaguely blames it on "Instagram's algorithm," it seems to be something Uche didn't make up. He also tells Milton in the preview for the episodes ahead that he believes Lydia signed up for Love Is Blind because of him.