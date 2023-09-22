Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Here's Who Gets Engaged in Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS) Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind' features some new engagements for fans to follow and a handful of couples who may or may not still be together. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Season 5 of Love Is Blind features multiple engagements.

There could be other proposals not in the show.

One couple's story is extra complicated. Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 5, Episodes 1-4. The point of Love Is Blind is for couples to form and for people to fall in love and get engaged before they ever meet their partner face-to-face. And Season 5 is no different, with proposals in the first few episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who gets engaged in Season 5 of Love Is Blind? Like the four seasons that came before it, we have singles from a major U.S. city (this time, Houston, Texas) who are ready to settle down. But we also have some surprises about the cast members and their prior relationships and right away, we can see that the fifth season will have some messy storylines. Still, people are here for love. And we have details on who is engaged by the end of the first four episodes.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who gets engaged in Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind'?

Unlike past seasons, no one gets engaged in the premiere episode in Season 5. Maybe that's a good thing, however, since the deviation from the norm allows the couples to form more slowly before someone pops the question. By the end of Episode 4, however, we have three engagements. Again, that's different from past seasons, where four couples had a flashy new engagement ring to show off by the end of the first set of episodes.

In the first few episodes of Season 5 of Love Is Blind, the couples who get engaged are: Lydia and Milton, Stacy and Izzy, and JP and Taylor. But they all have some kind of baggage, going into their engagements. Even if they can all get past it, drama is all but guaranteed along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Stacy accepts Izzy's proposal, but she still doesn't seem sold on saying "I love you." Then we have Taylor, who may not be 100 percent attracted to her new fiancé. And with Milton and Lydia, there is the dark cloud of Lydia's previous relationship with fellow cast member Uche looming over their heads.

Article continues below advertisement

Uche and Aaliyah may get engaged later in Season 5.

Although just three couples get engaged (that we see in the first four episodes), there may be hope for Uche and Aaliyah. Following Lydia and Uche's admission of their relationship from before filming, Aaliyah opts to leave the experiment right before Uche proposes to her. However, in the trailer for the weeks ahead, we see the two of them meet outside of the pods.

Source: Netflix