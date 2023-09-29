Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind': Inside Chris and Johnie's Romance Outside of the Pods (SPOILERS) Johnie and Chris reconnected outside of the pods on ‘Love Is Blind’ and fans want to know if they’re together now, after filming ended. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Love Is Blind. There are some Love Is Blind moves that just make you want to yell at your screen and when Season 5’s Johnie breaks things off with Chris to pursue Izzy, that’s one of them. Especially since, shortly after she decides to see Izzy exclusively, he decides he would rather be with Stacy. But in Episode 7, we learn that Johnie and Chris are dating. So what’s up with them now?

Are Chris and Johnie dating after ‘Love Is Blind’?

In Episode 7, we learn that Johnie and Chris met once the pod part of the experiment was over. And when they did, they realized the feelings were still there. And by the time they meet up with the rest of the group in Episode 7, with just a few weeks until he engaged couples’ weddings, Chris is still in love with Johnie.

However, outside of the show, things may be a different story. Judging by Instagram, there’s a solid chance that Chris and Johnie aren't together anymore. Neither are featured on each other’s accounts (which is to be expected, to spare their followers from spoilers). But the photos they do post show them both traveling to totally different parts of the world.

Maybe Johnie and Chris do make it beyond filming Love Is Blind. Or, they reconnect at the reunion. But from where we’re sitting, it doesn’t seem likely that Chris and Johnie are together, despite giving it the old college try, post-pods.

Izzy confronts Johnie in Episode 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Johnie and Chris join the other couples, and the still single cast members, for a get together in Episode 7. And, despite Johnnie wishing Stacy and Izzy the best, Izzy confronts Johnie about the way she broke things off with Chris. Izzy thinks that Johnie doesn't deserve Chris and he tells her so. He also tells her that other people feel the same way.

