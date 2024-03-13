Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Sends Hilarious DMs to 'Love Is Blind' Cast Matthew, how did you get into our minds and ask all of the questions we also have for the 'Love Is Blind' cast? By Melissa Willets Mar. 13 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Celebrities are just like us, right? I mean, sometimes they binge-watch Netflix shows like Love Is Blind and get super invested! Take Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma for instance. He went as far as to DM members of the Season 6 cast and share his inner monologue on the plot.

Article continues below advertisement

And just because life is awesome, we get to see some of his DMs on Reddit or via Matthew's Instagram Stories. Read on for the best distraction of the day and delve into the mind of a star who, just like us, has some questions for the likes of Jimmy and Johnny.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma's DMs to the 'Love Is Blind' cast are all of us.

Matthew, how did you get into our minds and ask all of the questions we also have for the Love Is Blind cast? Take the celeb hubby's blast of Jimmy when he demanded via DM, "Jimmy man you can't friend request the other chick. What are you doing?" Um, yep.

Article continues below advertisement

Our thoughts exactly! Or how about Matthew's suggestion for Johnny about getting a vasectomy? He even hilariously says he can hook the reality star up with his own doctor! Please, let this happen.

But perhaps the best DM is to the commander-in-chief, President Joe Biden. No, for real. Matthew asks the leader of the free world if he is "watching this s--t?"

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Koma had more to say about 'Love Is Blind' and we are here for it.

But wait — there's more! Indeed, Matthew treated us to even more of his inner monologue about the show everyone is watching. From commenting on how big of losers many of the guys are this season, to just noting that some of the scenes between the potential couples are downright awkward, we are loving the stream of consciousness that comes out.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps our favorite DM is to Jeramey, to whom Matthew said for all of us, "Dude, you spelled your name wrong and did your girl wrong." Yes! Of course, the guy we all grew to despise retorted, "Well, I didn't spell my name." But Jeramey didn't deny how he treated Laura.

Fans piled into the comments section of Reddit where the DMs were posted with wild praise for Matthew. "I love his sense of humor, and him and Hilary genuinely seem crazy about one another," someone said, proceeding to call out Matthew's recent Valentine's Day post on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

And so, Matthew, we too would like to ask you one more thing about Love Is Blind. Can we maybe, possibly watch with you sometime? Or, alternately, maybe you can star in your own companion reality show where you just talk about what's happening each episode?