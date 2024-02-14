Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Jeramey and Laura Got Engaged During 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 — Are They Still Together? Jeramey ultimately chose Laura, but he also had a strong connection with Sarah Ann that could come back to haunt him. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Season 6 of Love Is Blind resulted in five couples getting engaged in the pods. As a refresher, they are Amy and Johnny, Kenneth and Brittany, Clayton and Amber Desiree (aka AD), Chelsea and Jimmy, and Laura and Jeramey.

While some couples were certain they were meant to be from the get-go, the latter couple had a more interesting arrangement as Jeramey was seriously talking to Laura and Sarah Ann. In the end, he chose Laura, but it's still not the best feeling knowing your guy was hung up on another girl while you were devoted to him and only him the whole time. That said, are Laura and Jeramey still together? Here's what we know.

Are Laura and Jeramey still together?

Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski got engaged during Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Upon meeting each other, Jeramey said "she's beautiful" and Laura commented that he smelled like "outdoorsy" in a "manly campfire way." During their engagement trip, we get a better look into their dynamic and it seems like Laura isn't down for his tomfoolery.

Already she's told him to nix the Hawaiian shirts and that he can't have any motorcycles. Then, when all the engaged couples meet, Jeramey talks about a bean dip reference to AD, which Laura told him in private. She is upset that he would bring that up in front of AD. "It's giving children. It's giving small child vibes," she says of Jeramey's action.

In the preview for the upcoming episodes, we see even more clues that Laura and Jeramey's relationship is on the rocks when Jeramey is heard saying he still wants to meet Sarah Ann. Then in another scene, he is actually seen talking with Sarah Ann. And in another telling scene, Laura is scolding Jeramey for staying up until 5 a.m. talking to Sarah Ann.

Source: Netflix Jeramey meets Sarah Anne, who he also formed a connection with in the pods, later in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'