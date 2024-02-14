Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Here's Which 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Couples Actually Said "I Do" on Their Wedding Day (SPOILERS) Five couples got engaged in the pods during 'Love Is Blind' Season 6, but how many actually married? The answer may surprise you. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 14 2024, Published 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Is love truly blind? That is the million-dollar question that Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind has been trying to answer for years now. During Season 6 of the dating series, which premiered on Feb. 14, 30 singles from the Charlotte, N.C. area hit the pods in hopes of finding their special someone. After 10 days of affectionally talking to the walls, five couples ended up engaged.

According to marriage records in Mecklenburg County, N.C., Distractify can confirm that at least two of the five couples began the marriage license application process during the show, and at least one of these couples said "I do." We can also confirm that the ceremonies took place in May 2023. Keep scrolling for an update on all of the couples and whether or not they walked down the aisle.

Amy and Johnny (Still Together)

Amy and Johnny take the cake for the most chill couple ever. They were so sweet with one another and caused absolutely zero drama. While Amy did note that she's used to dating "ethnic guys," it seemed pretty clear that Johnny had already stolen her heart and that the both of them had truly fallen in love sight unseen.

That said, we do have some good news to share. Amy and Johnny got married in Mecklenburg County, N.C. on May 10, 2023, according to county marriage records. Of course, there's always a chance that Amy and Johnny may have split up since their big day, but we have a good feeling that they're still together and have only been quiet on Instagram about their relationship so as not to spoil the surprise for viewers.

Kenneth and Brittany (Not Together)

Kenneth and Brittany quickly connected in the pods over their strong religious beliefs and their interest in education (Brittany is a former teacher and Kenneth is a middle school principal). The two already started planning out their futures together: They would wait until marriage and would have at least two kids ideally twins.

This is the first time Kenneth has been with a white woman and Brittany has been with a Black man. From what we saw during their engagement trip, they have a very sweet relationship and care for each other deeply. But is their love enough to commit to forever? Possibly not.

Unfortunately, it does not look like Kenneth or Brittany ever began the marriage application process, as their names are not listed together in the marriage index for Mecklenburg County, N.C. That said, we likely won't even see them on their wedding day as they are believed to have broken up beforehand.

Interestingly enough though, Kenneth's name does have an entry listed in marriage index, just not with Brittany. He is believed to have said "I do" once before in 2018 to a woman named Charleen Vivian Bryant. It's unclear when and if they ever got divorced.

AD and Clay (Not Together)

Upon meeting each other in person for the first time, Clay and AD were both over the moon with the other's appearance, and their chemistry was undeniable. But once they jetted off to paradise, Clay made some ignorant comments to AD about her diet, body, and how he would still expect her to be the hitting the gym if she was pregnant.

According to marriage records in Mecklenburg County, N.C., AD and Clay started the marriage application process in early May 2023. However, there is no date listed for their marriage ceremony. Given that information, we believe they either broke up before the big day, or as we often see on Love Is Blind, went through with the ceremony, but someone did not say "I do."

Jeramey and Laura (Not Together)

Although Jeramey was also talking to Sarah Ann in the pods, he ultimately chose Laura. The two weirdly bonded over cleaning as Jeramey wowed her with his robot vacuum ownership and dedication to keeping his home immaculate. But once they met in real life, Jeramey was gushing over Laura's beauty while her only comment about him was that he smelled "outdoorsy" in a "manly campfire way."

On their engagement trip, Laura seemed to tire of Jeramey's antics, and things started to escalate when he shared that NSFW bean dip joke with AD. According to marriage records in Mecklenburg County, N.C., Jeramey and Laura did not begin the marriage application process, unless they were filed under different names. We can likely assume they broke up before their wedding day.

Jimmy and Chelsea (Not Together)

Let's be real, Chelsea and Jimmy were messy from the beginning. Not only did Chelsea form a connection in the pods with Jimmy, but she also connected with poor Trevor Sova, who told her that he loved her. While Jimmy also told Chelsea that he loved her, he spent most of his time in the pods trying to decide between her and single mom Jessica Vestal.

