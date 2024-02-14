Sparks Fly in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' — What's the Scoop on Amy and Johnny? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Season 6 of Love Is Blind is like a wild ride full of drama, love, and did we mention drama?! We've got love triangles that'll make your head spin and couples engaging in nasty arguments (one partner even having the audacity to wish their spouse wouldn't be "ugly"). Ugh — talk about a low blow!

But amidst the chaos, there's a beacon of love shining through — enter Amy and Johnny! These two lovebirds hit it off immediately, bonding over everything from anime to the deep love they share for their families. After some heart-to-heart talks that could make even Cupid swoon, Johnny pops the question, and Amy says yes! But the burning question on everyone's minds: Are they still going strong?

So, are Amy and Johnny from 'Love Is Blind' still together?

As of now, the status of Amy and Johnny's romance remains shrouded in mystery — but fingers crossed they're still going strong! They're undeniably the power couple of the season, getting along like two peas in a pod and radiating genuine love for each other. But the thought of them splitting up after the cameras stop rolling? It's enough to make even the toughest of us shed a tear or two.

But fear not, dear readers, for a glimpse into the world of social media provides a glimmer of hope! Sure, they're not shouting their love from the rooftops, but a quick scroll through Instagram reveals that they follow each other. Johnny has even been throwing some digital love Amy's way, with likes aplenty on her posts.

Although Amy hasn't returned the favor just yet, let's not jump to conclusions! Remember, the absence of Instagram likes doesn't equal the absence of love. For now, it's entirely plausible that Amy and Johnny are just playing it cool for now, keeping their romance hush-hush from the Love Is Blind fanatics.