'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Engagement Rings: Check Out the Rocks Before the Couples Say "I Do"

Five ladies in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' walk away from the show with some pretty swanky bling, thanks to those comped engagement rings.

Feb. 14 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Love Is Blind Season 6 couples
Source: Netflix

If there's one thing that Love Is Blind fans look forward to after the couples form in the pods, it's the proposals and engagement rings. Hey, we can live vicariously through these contestants, OK? Each season, the ladies who get engaged receive some serious bling. And we have all the details on the Season 6 engagement rings.

Amy and Johnny get engaged first on 'Love Is Blind.'

Johnny and Amy sit on the beach on Love Is Blind
Source: Netflix

We'd be lying if we said we couldn't see Johnny and Amy getting far this season, if not getting married and remaining together after filming. They click right away in the pods, and there's no question for either of them that they have a solid connection. They get engaged first, and who knows, they could be the fan favorite success story of Season 6. There's always one.

Laura and Jeramey don't have much drama before he proposes to her.

Jeramey and Laura kiss on Love Is Blind
Source: Netflix

Although Laura isn't the only person Jeramey develops feelings for in the pods, he ultimately chooses her over fellow participants Sarah and anyone else. So when he gets down on one knee for a second time when they meet face-to-face and presents her with a rock to prove his love and devotion, it's a done deal. Well, more or less.

AD almost passes up on Clay, but they get engaged.

AD's engagement ring on Love Is Blind
Source: Netflix

We see AD's connection with Michael almost take her out of the competition when he expresses some serious feelings and asks her to leave early. But when AD learns Michael said the same thing to another woman, she pursues Clay. And it's a good thing, because Clay doesn't hesitate to propose to AD when the time comes, and with a pretty big diamond ring, no less.

Kenneth and Brittany only have eyes for each other when they get engaged on 'Love Is Blind.'

Brittany shows off her engagement ring on Love Is Blind
Source: Netflix

We see Kenneth and Brittany learn more about each other outside of the pods, and while it's not all positive, they both appear to be all in. And for a couple whose interest seemed to be only in each other in the pods, Kenneth and Brittany could go the distance. That is, of course, if they can get through some growing pains first.

Jimmy chooses to propose to Chelsea instead of Jessica.

Chelsea and Jimmy lay in bed together on Love Is Blind
Source: Netflix

Jimmy has a tough decision between Chelsea and Jessica, though he ultimately decides he wants to be with Chelsea. He says goodbye to Jessica, and then he proposes to Chelsea in the pods. When they meet for the first time, not much has changed between them. Except, of course, the oval-shaped diamond ring that Jimmy slips onto Chelsea's finger.

Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.

