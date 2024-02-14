Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind's Jimmy Has a Tough Decision To Make Before He Proposes (SPOILERS) Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' is full of drama early on in the pods, including a legit love triangle with Jimmy, Jessica, and Chelsea. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind, Season 6, Episodes 1-6. The Netflix dating show Love Is Blind isn't like The Bachelor in any way, but sometimes it sort of feels like it. And for Season 2's Jimmy, who has to pick between two women in the first set of episodes that dropped on the streaming platform, it almost feels like he's about to give out some roses.

In the first few episodes, while still in the pods, Jimmy is unsure how he feels about both Jessica and Chelsea. That is, which woman he cares for more and sees a clearer future with. For a little while, he's stuck in a limbo of not knowing what to do and whom to propose to. It's a frequent dilemma on Love is Blind, but you have to wonder - who does Jimmy pick?

Who does Jimmy pick on 'Love Is Blind'?

Jimmy forms connections with Chelsea, who was married once before, and single mom Jessica in the first four episodes of Season 6. Both of the ladies' secrets, so to speak, bother Jimmy at first. He even asks Jessica why she didn't tell him sooner about having a daughter back home. But eventually, he works through both of these hang-ups. And by Episode 4, he has strong feelings for them both.

Before Jimmy makes his decision, he tells Jessica that he doesn't plan to say "I love you" to anyone until he's sure. But, before he even breaks things off with Jessica, he tells Chelsea he loves her. Eventually, though, Jimmy breaks up with Jessica. He opens up to one of the other guys about being unsure about being a step-dad, though he doesn't tell Jessica that this is a reason for ending things.

And at the top of Episode 5, Jimmy proposes to Chelsea. That doesn't necessarily mean things are going to be easy for them, however. After they both built pod relationships with other people, navigating their engagement and living with their individual choices could take its toll.

Jimmy's comments about AD don't sit well with Chelsea.

The first cracks in Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship comes when all of the couples meet for the first time in the Dominican Republic. When Jimmy comments on how beautiful he thinks AD is, Chelsea readily agrees. However, the drama comes later, when Jimmy talks to AD one-on-one and continuously talks about how attractive she is.

