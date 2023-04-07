Do ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Keep Their Engagement Rings if They Don’t Say “I Do”? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 4. The countdown to the altar is upon us! As the Love Is Blind Season 4 couples gear up to say, “I do” or “I don’t,” the pressure is at an all-time high. And Episode 10 proved that the stress is too much for one couple to handle.

To the disappointment of some, Jackie and Marshall go their separate ways in the newest batch of episodes on Netflix — and Jackie leaves with her engagement ring in her pocket. Are Love Is Blind contestants allowed to keep their engagement rings without getting married? The answer may surprise you.

Do ‘Love Is Blind’ contestants get to keep the rings if their engagements don’t work out?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind introduces an unprecedented scenario involving engagement rings. During Episode 10, “Thank You, Next,” Jackie tells Marshall that she doesn’t want to get married. After constant miscommunications, massive fights, and a secret meetup with Josh, Jackie calling off the wedding is not an incredibly shocking occurrence. However, her conversation with Marshall involving her engagement ring is a first on the show.

“I would like the ring back. I don’t think you deserve it,” Marshall tells Jackie. “Because you should have never accepted my proposal.” However, Jackie refuses. “Well, I’m going to keep the ring because I accepted it,” the 27-year-old counters. “I accepted it because I wanted to marry you.” After a moment of silence, Marshall gives in. “You can keep the ring,” he replies. “Every time you look at that thing, whatever you do with it, I want you to be reminded that you passed up on something great.”

Because Jackie and Marshall don't make it to the altar, her ability to keep her engagement ring surprised viewers. However, it proves that Love Is Blind contestants can keep their rings — even if they don’t say, “I do.” But did the money for the accessory come out of Marshall’s pocket?

The Bridal Rings Company supplies the Love Is Blind engagement rings. A family-owned and operated business in Los Angeles, the jeweler has specialized in bridal jewelry for 35 years. And according to Only Natural Diamonds, contestants on the show get to keep their engagement rings no matter what — even if they part ways with their intended spouse.

Who pays for the rings on ‘Love Is Blind’?

After Jackie breaks off her engagement and kept the ring, fans wondered if Love Is Blind contestants cover the jewelry’s cost. Fortunately for Marshall, the answer is no. The engagement rings on the reality series are paid for by the show. “If they want to propose and want to have a ring to give, we provide — up to a certain level — a ring for them to do that with,” series creator Chris Coelen explained to Variety.