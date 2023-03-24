Marshall and Jackelina Face Serious Issues Early in Season 4 of Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind. Falling in love on reality TV is hard. Just ask Jackelina and Marshall from Season 4 of Love Is Blind. The Netflix dating show takes single contestants and allows them to fall in love with each other, sight unseen. And even though both Jackelina and Marshall like what they see when they meet in person, it's not exactly smooth sailing.

So, are Marshall and Jackelina together now, after Love Is Blind? They get engaged in Episode 3 after a lot of long talks in the pods and they fall for each other fast. Marshall later admits that Jackelina is the only person in the pods he ever saw himself with. But, while Jackelina is plenty into her fiancé, she also feels the pressure of falling in love and getting married on reality television.

Source: Netflix Jackelina and Micah have a lot to consider on 'Love Is Blind.'

It would be a lot for anyone. And Jackelina's moments of vulnerability regarding the experiment are expected from someone in the thick of it. But do her concerns and anxiety over what they're doing mean that Jackelina and Marshall don't last or that they don't even get to the altar at all? Right now, that definitely seems possible.

Are Marshall and Jackelina still together after 'Love Is Blind'?

Neither Marshall or Jackelina have given away any clues on social media about where they stand now. In fact, Marshall's Instagram is pretty bare. But Jackelina's posts where you can see her left ring finger show a very bare area where a wedding band should go. This could be the pair's way of making sure no one knows the fate of their relationship ahead of the season finale.

Or, it could mean that Marshall and Jacklina don't work out in the end. That seems like a real possibility at this point, especially given how much stress they seem to be under as a couple early on. It all comes to a head when Jackelina expresses serious concern about what their impending marriage means for their respective families as she breaks down in tears. And they continue to face highs and lows from there.

What happened to Jackelina in Mexico on 'Love Is Blind'?

When Jackelina and Marshall join the other couples in Mexico, where they each have a romantic getaway, all is well at first. Then, one evening in their room, Jackelina starts crying and locks herself in the bathroom for a little while. She tells Marshall that she has a lot of people back home depending on her and it seems like the weight of their decision is getting to her.

Source: Netflix