Home > Television > Reality TV Source: netflix Which 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? Details By Kelly Corbett Mar. 24 2023, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kwame and Chelsea

Source: Netflix

Chelsea and Kwame had a bit of a rough start. Basically, Kwame only ended up with her because his first choice, Micah, got engaged to someone else. So yes, things are already messy — and it doesn't help that Kwame still has Micah on the brain and needs closure from her in Episode 4. As for where Kwame and Chelsea are today, their Instagram profiles don't offer any major clues. We're just going to have to wait and see.

Zach and Irina

Source: Netflix

Sadly, Zach and Irina called it quits early on in Season 4. In the fifth episode, they mutually decide to split. Irina just doesn't feel attracted to Zach, and he feels neglected by the way she's treating him. In a shocking turn of events, Zach meets up with Bliss post-breakup. Could they be the newest pair? We'll have to wait and see.

Article continues below advertisement

Marshall and Jackie

Source: netflix

It's unclear if Jackie and Marshall are still together today, but we're leaning more towards no. While their relationship had some sweet moments, they seem like polar opposites. Not to mention that Jackie revealed in a confessional that if she saw Marshall on a dating app, she would swipe no because she usually opts for guys who are taller than 6’5” with tattoos and basketball skills. Plus, Jackie broke down in Mexico crying over the pressure of marriage. She appears to have a lot of doubts.

Article continues below advertisement

Brett and Tiffany

Source: Netflix

If we had to pick which Season 4 couple is the most compatible, we would have to say Brett and Tiffany. Unlike other couples, their connection has always been solid. They only had eyes for each other and no one else. So, are they still together? After searching their social media profiles, we came up empty handed. But, in the preview clip for the next batch of episodes, Tiffany is seen crying while another woman is questioning her. Next to her is a silent Brett.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, this clip shows another scene where Tiffany is crying, but this time she's at the altar. The preview then cuts to a scene of Brett in his suit saying, “This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen,” to someone offscreen. Very ominous.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul and Micah

Source: Netflix

It's hard to say where Micah and Paul currently stand. However, we do see a shot of Micah walking down the aisle in the trailer for Season 4, so we know that the pair at least makes it to their big day. Whether or not they said "I do" is a whole other story.

Article continues below advertisement