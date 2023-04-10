Bliss's Dad Received Backlash From Fans for Being Rude on 'Love Is Blind'

The concept of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is hard for most folks to grasp, especially parents. The reality dating show experiment allows singles to fall in love with their soulmate sight unseen. After meeting in person and securing an engagement, the couples go on vacation and live together for a few weeks before saying, "I do." In other words, it’s a lot to handle in such a short time.

Article continues below advertisement

While most singles hope that their parents and loved ones offer grace and support, that’s not always the result. Case in point: Bliss’s father. Given that Bliss and Zack’s relationship has been through its share of ups and downs, the couple getting her father’s blessing would be amazing for their future. However, it appears that Bliss’s father is not too pleased. Here’s what we know about Bliss’s dad on Love Is Blind.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Bliss’s father, Shah, was not too thrilled about Bliss and Zack’s nuptials.

On Love Is Blind Episode 10, Zack and Bliss prepared to meet her father, Shah, her stepmother, and her half-siblings. Before the family arrived, Bliss told Zack that “it’s normal to be nervous” and assured him that her father “will be nice to him.”

Interestingly, before the family’s arrival, Bliss shared in a confessional that Shah has a history of being hard on her past boyfriends. “My dad hasn’t really cared for a lot of my boyfriends in the past just because he didn’t think that they were where they should be in their lives to be with me,” Bliss said. “They weren’t a certain way or in his eyes up to the standard of who I should be with.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Once the family sat down and started learning about Zack, things immediately went south. Shah expressed his interest in fishing and golfing which Zack shared he’s not too skilled at. Shah then threw a small dig saying, “Sports is not it.” As the conversation continued, Zack opened up about his law career and went on a nervous rant about a Washington state law regarding suspended licenses. Shah had no interest.

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation pivoted to Shah inquiring about Bliss and Zack’s future living arrangements. And once the happy couple expressed that it was something they had to talk about, Shah wasted no time being rude. As Bliss’s stepmother asked her if she’s sure about Zach, Shah shook his head in disapproval.

Lol “ppl nowadays they get married they get divorced they get married they get divorced” real rich coming from Bliss’ annoying ass boomer vibes dad who is divorced and remarried. Even in this interaction she seems so thoughtful, def moms influence #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/qkhaJXNmiN — chewytweetsnow (@chewytweetsnow) April 10, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

When Shah learned that Bliss and Zack had only known each other for 20 days, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. “Twenty days is just insanity,” Shah said to Bliss. "I know you're happy, but don't fool yourself.” Shah then explained to Zack that Bliss’s older sister married a man that worked for him, and it put a strain on their relationship.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Shah’s disapproval, Bliss stood firm in her decision and said that she’s “not going to get married just to get married.” And of course, Shah disapproved.

‘Love Is Blind’ viewers were not too fond of Shah.

The consensus on social media seemed to be that Shah was right to have reservations about the process, but he was incredibly nasty and rude to Bliss and Zack.

Article continues below advertisement

I appreciate Bliss’ dad for keeping it real, but relax judge Judy. If she doesn’t understand marriage some of that is your fault for not showing her a healthy one. #LIB #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 — The Romance Pod (@iasked4romance) April 7, 2023

Some folks also expressed that he came across as miserable and mean-spirited, although he was right to question things. On the flip side, some folks scolded Shah for being so hard on Bliss and Zack since he’s currently in a second marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Bliss’ dad, married, divorced, remarried. I mean, I’m not taking marital advice from someone that “didn’t get it right” the first time. He’s a snarky, nasty jerk. He has a lot of nerve. He’s very insulting under the guise of caring. #LoveIsBlind — AnonymousCapricorn (@MsAnit_Nameerf) April 7, 2023