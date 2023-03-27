'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Are Zack and Bliss Still Together?

Things went downhill pretty quickly for Zack and Irina during Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 4. Just days after getting engaged in the pods, they called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

From the beginning, their compatibility had been questionable and Irina seemingly made it clear that Zack wasn't her type in the looks department. In Mexico, she gushed over Paul, while rejecting Zack's advances. It was clear that this relationship just couldn't go on. Irina and Zack mutually decided to end things.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to the end of Episode 5 and a newly single Zack meets up with Bliss, who he had a relationship with in the pods, to tell her that he messed up and should have picked her. While Bliss listens to all that he has to say, we don't actually get to see what she responds, as the episode ends right at that moment. Does she agree to try things with Zack once more? And are they still together today? Here's what we know.

Are Zack and Bliss still together on 'Love Is Blind'?

It's hard to say if Zack and Bliss are currently together. But if we had to take a guess, we'd say no. One major clue that they may no longer be entangled is the fact that they don't currently follow each other on Instagram. It's also very possible that Bliss didn't even give Zack a second chance after what happened in the pods.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans criticize Zack for not picking Bliss in the first place.

Furthermore, Zack definitely got more than his fair share of criticism from fans regarding his choice in the pods. Many users were befuddled over how he chose Irina when Bliss seemingly checked all his boxes and then some.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to a fan's criticism, Zack wrote to one fan: "I think if you watch closely you can see who I loved more. Look at how I was when each relationship ended. Do you see how devastated I was when I ended it with Bliss? I laid on the couch with a pillow over my head crying for hours."

He continued: "Maybe the truth is I didn't have the courage to see if our love could overcome all obstacles. Maybe I thought there was too much in the real world that would get in the way. Maybe I thought she was a little too good for me."