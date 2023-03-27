Who Does Zack Look Like on 'Love Is Blind'? Viewers Have Some Strong Opinions

Some Love Is Blind cast members are remembered for the things they say or the connections they make in the pods. For Zack from Season 4, he's likely going to be remembered best for his uncanny resemblance to Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. Because once you realize his likeness to the famed home renovation specialists, you won't be able to un-see it.

Before we get ahead of ourselves here, no, Zack is not related to the Property Brothers. But he even admits to Irina on Love Is Blind that people have told him he looks familiar. She mentions that he looks like "a cartoon character" or an otherwise familiar person. But she doesn't say who. Right now, most Love Is Blind fans are in agreement about who Zack looks like.

Zack from 'Love Is Blind' is not related to 'Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Even though Zack is not a long lost Property Brothers relative of Jonathan and Drew, there's no denying the resemblance. So much so that some Love Is Blind fans just can't get over how uncanny it is. What can we say — some doppelgangers pop up in the most unexpected places.

On Love Is Blind, when Irina tells Zack he looks vaguely familiar, it looks like Zack starts to say he knows who he looks like. But we never get him addressing the resemblance to Drew and Jonathan. Still, fans have taken notice and they aren't letting this go any time soon.

Zack is one of the Property Brothers, you can’t convince me otherwise #LoveIsBlind — Say Beyoncé (@Xing_xingM) March 26, 2023

Wait Zack said he had a single mother. What if.. cause he be looking too much like the property brothers #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ss7CSHsz3p — Church Girl (@Shyann_Jayne) March 25, 2023

'Love Is Blind' fans can't stop tweeting about who Zack looks like.

Even though viewers are quick to joke about who Zack looks like on Love Is Blind, it all seems to be harmless talk about the Season 4 star. Irina, on the other hand, has a few not so kind words about who Zack reminds her of.

"You have, like, the blankest stare in your eyes," Irina tells him on the show. "You look like a fictional character. You look like something out of a cartoon." She adds that Zack is "creepy." It's no wonder these two break up at the end of the first batch of episodes.

Right now, outside of the show, it's possible that Zack may be trying to distance himself as a would-be Scott sibling from Property Brothers. He recently shared an Instagram post that shows him with a head of curls, which is a far cry from the brushed back mane that viewers see on the show.

And Zack has grown out his facial hair since he filmed Love Is Blind. It's a different look altogether, but it hasn't stopped fans from showing their support for the Season 4 star while things continue to be a bit messy for him on the show.

So Zack not one of the Property Brothers? #LoveIsBlind — Big Risse (@RissePeace) March 25, 2023

But Zack isn't just being compared to Drew and Jonathan. One fan on Twitter shared that they think he looks like "the love child" of actors Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch. Others swear they see John Mulaney in Zack.

And, while we aren't inclined to disagree about the latter, the overall agreement seems to be that Zack looks like he belongs on Property Brothers. Do we sense a future Netflix / HGTV crossover in the near future? OK, probably not. But Zack may forever be known as the Scott brother lookalike from Season 4.

I finally figured out why Zack looks so familiar. He looks like an off-brand property brother #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 — Julia (@RealityJulia) March 25, 2023