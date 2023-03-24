Kwame and Chelsea Almost Didn't Get Engaged on 'Love Is Blind' — Where Are They Now?

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind. There aren't many successful relationships that happen after a guy almost proposes to someone else before he's dumped and then pursues another woman, who he does propose to. But that's how Kwame and Chelsea's engagement happens in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. So we have to know — are Kwame and Chelsea together now?

Article continues below advertisement

Even though their beginning isn't as fairytale as some might like, Chelsea and Kwame do appear to have a solid connection and genuine love for each other once they leave the pods. But before that happens, Kwame grapples with Micah's rejection as he struggles to decide if he wants to leave or propose to Chelsea. As we know, he proposes, and Chelsea is ecstatic. But things are far from perfect.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kwame and Chesea together after 'Love Is Blind'?

So far, neither Chelsea or Kwame have given away any clues on social media about their relationship status. But right now, judging by the way things are going on Love Is Blind, it doesn't seem likely that the pair has what it takes to make it beyond the altar, if they even get to that point.

Now, don't get us wrong. We believe in true love and even in finding it on reality TV. However, Kwame's hesitancy at the start of his relationship with Chelsea and her all-in mentality are too dissimilar. As much as we would love to see this pair work out, if only because their highs are extremely high, there's a good chance they aren't together now.

Article continues below advertisement

Kwame almost proposes to Micah in the pods.

One of the reasons we're inclined to believe it doesn't work out between Kwame and Chelsea is the fact that Kwame almost proposes to someone else first. He is back and forth between Micah and Chelsea while they're in the pods. And when Kwame finally makes his choice, it's Micah and not Chelsea.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Kwame can propose to Micah or even make it clear that he wants only her, she breaks things off with him. She has strong feelings for Kwame, but her feelings for Paul are deeper. In fact, Paul and Micah get engaged. And although Kwame says he feels everything happened the way it was supposed to in order for him and Chelsea to fall in love, that feels like a cop-out of sorts.