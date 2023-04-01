How Old Is Chelsea of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4? The Answer May Surprise Fans

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Is Blind. While several cast members of the fourth season of Love Is Blind have had no problem being vulnerable, Chelsea Griffin has really shown her sensitive side, especially when talking about past relationships. She’s also good at looking younger than her age.

The pediatric speech language pathologist easily found love with fiancé Kwame Appiah in the pods, and based on how the season is going, they’ve been able to adjust to their living situation without any major hitches. Like Chelsea, Kwame looks younger than his age. So how old is Chelsea exactly?

How old is Chelsea Griffin on the fourth season of ‘Love Is Blind’?

The fan-favorite contestant looks younger than her age — at least if you ask us! According to one of her promotional photos, Chelsea is 31 years old. However, filming likely began before her birthday, as the age next to her name originally said “30.” Either way, she continues to look great on social media after filming wrapped in 2022.

Chelsea posted a photo celebrating her birthday on April 27, 2023 including a thank you for “all the love” in her caption. Since the season began, fans have left positive comments on her birthday photo, with one user even commenting, “Kwame does not deserve you.”

Chelsea is not the oldest contestant on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4.

Source: Netflix Tiffany and Chelsea on 'Love Is Blind'.

One of Season 4's Love Is Blind contestants is 39 years old. Now that the pods have come and gone, Chelsea has become the second-oldest female contestant. The oldest is 37-year-old Tiffany, who happens to be engaged to the oldest male contestant Brett, 36.

Coincidently enough, Kwame is currently the second oldest male contestant at 33 years old. However, age is nothing but a number as proven in Love Is Blind, and Chelsea is seemingly living her life to the fullest both on and off the show.

None of the male contestants have cared about how old Chelsea is on ‘Love Is Blind.’

The show is a social experiment where single men and women look to fall in love and get engaged. Because love is all that matters, age has been pushed aside, and with Chelsea, that is no different.

Many women in the pods have vibes going with one or two male contestants from the beginning. Chelsea is one of them, and her attention focused only on Kwame. When they met, the two connected immediately, and Bliss even told Chelsea in Episode 2 that Chelsea was the “better option” over Micah, who Kwame also had eyes for.