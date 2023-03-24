Brett Brown From ‘Love Is Blind’ Works in a Very Creative Capacity (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind. Every Love Is Blind season features a front-running couple, and Season 4’s might just be Brett Brown and fiancé Tiffany Pennywell. From the beginning, the couple was all-in for one another in the pods — despite an awkward incident wherein the 37-year-old client lead recruiter fell asleep during a heart-to-heart with the 36-year-old design director.

However, once Tiffany explained her accidental snoozefest, she and Brett were back on track. In Brett’s Love Is Blind cast photo, he says his “ideal woman is successful, independent, and fearless.” Given his highly-impressive career history, he needs a partner who will match his energy — and Tiffany seems to be just that. So, what does Brett do for a living, exactly? We have all the details about his job, education, hobbies, and more.

What is Brett Brown’s job from ‘Love Is Blind’?

The Love Is Blind contestant’s career is incredibly creative! In Season 4 of the reality dating series, Brett revealed that he currently designs for Nike — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In 2017, the Love Is Blind star completely changed his career path.

After working in the video games industry for a decade as a 3D artist, designer, and producer, he decided to follow his passion and pursue footwear design. This decision led him to Cole Haan, where he worked as a 3D Design Engineer before being promoted to Concept Creation Manager after just nine months.

After nearly two years with the brand, he moved to Oregon to work as a 3D Designer II at Nike. During his time with the world-class athletic-wear company, he quickly moved up through the ranks. In 2021, he became a Senior Digital Creation Expert specializing in 3D but moved into a higher position after seven months. Brett’s title is Immersive Design Director as of October 2021.

What are Brett Brown’s job responsibilities at Nike?

On LinkedIn, the Love Is Blind contestant elaborates on the specifics of working as Nike’s Immersive Design Director. “In my current role as Director of Immersive design at Nike, I lead a team within Product Creation that’s focused on using real-time, high-fidelity visualization and collaboration tools adopted from the games industry to help fuel Nike’s culture of innovation and create the future of sport,” Brett explains.

What is Brett Brown’s educational background?

From 2005 to 2007, Brett attended the Living Arts College at the School of Communication Arts. During his time at the school, the Love Is Blind star obtained a degree in digital animation and proceeded to work in the video game industry. Aside from his impressive career and education, Brett pursues professional photography. His Linktree profile includes a link to his photography portfolio, which features stunning, high-resolution portraits.