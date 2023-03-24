Here's Where 'Love Is Blind's Paul and Micah Are Today After Season 4 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind. Season 4 of Love Is Blind is a doozy when it comes to trying to figure out who gets together in the first couple of episodes. Kwame and Micah seem like endgame, but then she throws a curve ball and puts all of her eggs in one Paul-shaped basket. So, are Micah and Paul still together after Love Is Blind?

Article continues below advertisement

If you find yourself rooting for Kwame and Micah, you probably aren't alone. But Micah and Paul seem to have a genuine connection and they are quickly comfortable with each other when they meet face-to-face for the first time. It's hard not to have a little faith that these two made it once filming ended.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Are Paul and Micah still together after 'Love Is Blind'?

Right now, it's hard to say where Micah and Paul stand. In the trailer for Season 4, we see a shot of Micah walking down the aisle. So it's safe to say they do get as far as their wedding day. But do Micah and Paul actually get married? It's entirely possible that, in the eleventh hour, they don't. Despite being a solid match early on in the season, they have a few hurdles to overcome.

And maybe Paul and Micah don't overcome those hurdles in time to get married. Their respective Instagram accounts have nothing in common, which makes it look like they aren't in each other's lives right now. Of course that could just be because they aren't allowed to share any details on social media, though.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, given Micah's posts about Arizona, where she has a second home, and Paul's photos in vastly different places, from where we're sitting, it doesn't look like these two make it. There's also the fact that Paul doesn't want to relocate permanently to Arizona, which he expresses on Love Is Blind, and it appears to be something Micah may have interest in doing. And then there's Micah's mixed feelings about letting her other pod boyfriend, Kwame, get away.

Article continues below advertisement

Micah has feelings for Kwame too.

Micah is the one who breaks things off with Kwame in order to pursue Paul full-time. And for the most part, she's happy with her fiancé. However, when the couples get together for the first time in Mexico and Micah and Kwame meet face-to-face, there seems to be some chemistry and unanswered questions between them.

Source: Netflix