Paul Peden Is Stealing Hearts on 'Love Is Blind,' but What Do We Know About His Family?

If you're a fan of reality dating shows, you're likely familiar with the concept of Love Is Blind. Contestants are tasked with the wild concept of, well, falling in love with one another without actually seeing each other. The show has already created plenty of memorable, hilarious, drama-filled, and lovey dovey moments, and now a new gang of anonymous bachelors and bachelorettes are taking to the stage.

One Love Is Blind participant who seems to be getting a lot of fan attention is Paul Peden. So, what do we know about his home life? Namely, who are his parents and who are his siblings?

What do we know about Paul Peden's parents?

Given the fact that Paul is relatively new to the spotlight, very little information is out there regarding his family life. His mother is named Elizabeth Brownsberger. A resident of Louisiana, Elizabeth identifies herself as a foodie on Instagram. She appears to have a particular fondness for Creole, Cajun, and Vietnamese food. The reality star's mother also labels herself as an organic gardener and a seafood lover.

As for his father, there is no available information about who he is. However, Paul's LinkedIn identifies him as Paul Peden II, meaning his father's name is also Paul Peden. Given that Elizabeth identifies by her maiden name on social media, it seems she and Paul Sr. split at some point.

Who are Paul Peden's siblings?