'Love Is Blind' Is a Fast-Paced Reality Dating Show

Feb. 21 2022, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
There are a handful of couples in Love Is Blind Season 2 who are eager to get to the altar, even if it means potentially marrying the wrong person. Even if some of the cast members say they're in love, they only film for a short period of time before they get engaged and are expected to say, "I do." So, how long does Love Is Blind actually film each season?
By the penultimate episode of Season 2, we have Shake and Deepti, even though Shake is unsure about his attraction to her. There's also Danielle and Nick, who have their own issues leading up to their wedding day. Shayne and Natalie have communication problems during the retreat following Shayne's proposal. And while Sal and Mallory seem like a solid fit, he's concerned about her former feelings for another guy in the pods.
Jarrette and Iyanna aren't without their own problems, but they too make it to the altar before the Season 2 finale. While it's still unclear who actually goes through with their weddings in Season 2 of Love Is Blind, we do know that these couples are only together for a short period of time before their nuptials.
One couple from 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 gets engaged in the first episode.
Things are fast-paced on Love Is Blind, much like other dating reality shows. The contestants on shows in The Bachelor franchise have around six weeks to determine if their feelings are strong enough to be considered love. And participants on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle are expected to spend around a month filming.
But it's still a surprise to Love Is Blind fans when Danielle and Nick get engaged at the end of the first episode. At this point, they've presumably spent just a few days getting to know each other. It's fast by most standards, including those of fans who know how quickly things happen on Love Is Blind. Other couples quickly follow, but Nick's proposal is the first of the season.
How long does 'Love Is Blind' film?
In the Season 2 premiere, Nick and Vanessa Lachey meet the men and women in their respective living quarters. Vanessa explains that the men and women have 10 days to get to know each other, fall in love, and get engaged. From there, the engaged couples go on a retreat in Mexico, where they get to know each other even further.
Filming an entire season typically takes 38 days from start to finish. Again, that isn't a very long time for contestants to truly get to know each other and fall in love, let alone make it to the altar. But the participants in the show are tired of the dating scene, and they're ready to finally settle down. Despite filming for Love Is Blind taking place over the course of less than two months, some of the cast members are truly ready to get married by the end.
Which 'Love Is Blind' couples are still together?
The Season 2 finale hasn't yet dropped on Netflix, but there are some Season 1 couples who are confirmed to still be together. Lauren and Cameron, for example, are still fan favorites. And Amber and Matt had a rough start, but they are still going strong.
Let's hope the married couples of Season 2 are similarly successful.
Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.