Meet Kwame From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 — He’s Had Quite an Eclectic Career

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind. The wait is over — the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are finally here! Netflix’s newest installment of the beloved reality dating series brings the drama per usual and produced several stable (and not so stable) engagements.

Of those successfully asking for another’s hand in marriage is Kwame Appiah, although his situation is anything but ideal. So, who is the contestant who serenades his future fiancé? Read on for the scoop about the reality contestant’s engagement, background, career, and more!

Source: Netflix

Who is Kwame from ‘Love Is Blind’?

Kwame Appiah is a 33-year-old Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant who is originally from Ghana, though he lives in Portland. His talents and interests range from business development to photography to soccer. With an M.B.A., professional soccer experience, and an impressive photography portfolio, the reality star is quite a catch on the newest installment of Love Is Blind.

Where did Kwame from ‘Love Is Blind’ go to school?

In 2015, Kwame graduated from Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing and was involved in several clubs and extracurricular activities. During his seven-year stint at the university, the Love Is Blind star worked as a resident assistant and a Book Club member. Additionally, he was an NCAA student-athlete, playing forward on his school’s men’s soccer team.

After graduating with his B.B.A. from Goldey-Beacom, he obtained his M.B.A. in business administration and management from the same university. Kwame completed his master’s degree in 2017.

Kwame has professional soccer experience.

Kwame has had quite an eclectic career path. From playing professional soccer for the Philadelphia Fury and the Delaware Stars to coaching women’s varsity soccer, much of Kwame’s career centered heavily on the sport he’s most passionate about. Not only that, but he even worked as an olympic development coach for U.S. Youth Soccer in Delaware from 2017 to 2018.

Aside from athletics, the Love Is Blind contestant’s business career is booming. For more than two years, Kwame worked his way from sales representative to manager of business development at ZoomInfo. He was also the head of business development at Builder.io in 2022 and is now the head of community development at Common Room.

Source: Netflix

Kwame gets engaged on ‘Love Is Blind.’

After being rejected by Micah Lussier in the pods during Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Kwame refocuses his efforts on Chelsea Griffin. While the reality star is still reeling from Micah’s rejection — he planned to ask for her hand in marriage! — he ultimately proposes to Chelsea, and the couple become engaged.